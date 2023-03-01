SEA ISLE CITY — City officials said it is unknown when residents of the Spinnaker South Tower will be allowed back into their units following a deadly balcony collapse Friday.

"I believe there were only about five to six occupied units on Friday in the South Tower," city spokesperson Katherine Custer said Tuesday.

Teams are continuing to investigate what caused the building's eighth-floor balcony to drop onto a worker below while he was on the seventh-floor balcony below.

Jose Pereira, 43, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead after crews reached his body, which was crushed between the concrete balconies late Friday night.

The first emergency call came in about 2:20 p.m. Crews worked into the night to reach Pereira, closing off several streets and breaching a wall to retrieve him.

Pereira was working for Ferguson Contracting Inc. of Yardley, Pennsylvania, which has not responded to requests for comment.

Worker identified in collapse of Sea Isle City condo balcony SEA ISLE CITY — A Philadelphia man working for a private contractor has died as a result of …

Two other workers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police Lt. James McQuillen said Friday.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating and says Pereira was performing concrete work on the building's exterior.

It's unclear exactly what the men were working on and if that work involved repairs to the balconies.

The state Bureau of Housing Inspection performs inspections on the property to ensure it's being maintained properly, and that no threat to the health, safety and welfare of its tenants exist, spokesperson Lisa Ryan said Wednesday.

"The last cyclical inspection was conducted in April 2022. No open violations exist from this cyclical inspection," Ryan said.

The Spinnaker's buildings date to the 1970s, offering an oceanfront view with access to the Promenade and beach.

2 injured, 1 trapped in Sea Isle City balcony collapse SEA ISLE CITY — Two workers were injured and emergency personnel were searching for another …

Immediately following the collapse, the South Tower's residents were evacuated. The North Tower was not evacuated, but its tenants with balconies connected to their units are not permitted to use them, Custer said.

"We are waiting to hear from the private engineers hired by the Spinnaker regarding the status of the building," Custer said. "So far, we have not been told anything new."

The state Office of Regulatory Affairs, which is responsible for monitoring local enforcement of the Uniform Construction Code, has no knowledge of problems or citations issued to the property, Ryan said.