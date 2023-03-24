SEA ISLE CITY — A condominium building where a Pennsylvania man died after being crushed by a falling balcony last month has reopened, according to a news report.
The Spinnaker's South Tower was examined by an engineer and determined it remains structurally intact despite the collapse.
NJ.com reported a staff member with the Spinnaker confirmed that the building had reopened.
It was closed after the eighth-floor balcony on the building's north side fell onto Jose Pereria, 43, of Philadelphia, who was working for a contractor at the time.
Some balconies need to have maintenance performed on them to uphold their strength and remain safe, the engineering report said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
