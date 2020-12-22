Sea Isle City completes 28th annual Toy and Food Drive

SEA ISLE CITY — Mayor Leonard Desiderio and his "elves" handed out toys, food and gift cards to families in need Monday.
The mayor's 28th annual Toy and Food Drive kicked off late Monday morning as he and his helpers departed from the old Sea Isle City Public School on Park Road and continued around the city to drop off goodies for some of the region's families. Fifteen families in the community were served.
"I am overwhelmed by the number of people who stepped up and supported our annual effort to brighten the holidays of families in need, and I am eternally grateful to everyone who donated food, toys and other gifts for this effort," Desiderio said in a news release.
WATCH: Lenny Desiderio, long time Cape May County political leader
Lenny Desiderio, mayor of Sea Isle City since 1993 and Cape May County freeholder since 2002 joins the show to talk about fall tourism in the county and tidal flooding with Joe.
Desiderio explains how the county has turned fall into just as much as a premiere destination for tourists as the summer (2:42). The two then turn their attention to tidal flooding. While Sea Isle City ties Avalon for the highest percentage off of its FEMA flood insurance in the state now, Desiderio says when FEMA showed up for a meeting his first week as mayor, he said "what the heck is FEMA?" (8:05)
Joe and Desiderio go back to Joe's third week at The Press and has been on camera for everything from the 2017 Columbus Day Parade to Joe's Italian Lightning Round and even a little bit of singing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.