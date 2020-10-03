Sea Isle City church's Catholic Daughters to receive Catholic Charities award

SEA ISLE CITY — The Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church will be honored as “Disciples of Mercy” on Thursday, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Camden recently announced.
Disciples of Mercy awards are presented each year to individuals or groups who exemplify mercy by reaching out to those who are poor and vulnerable, Sea Isle spokesperson Katherine Custer said in a news release Friday. Award recipients must be active members of a parish community who are not employed by the parish or diocese. Additionally, they must be engaged in a bold, creative and effective ministry that’s rooted in the mercy of Jesus Christ and includes personal contact with those who are poor and vulnerable.
“As the new pastor of Saint Joseph Church, early on I became aware of all the good work that our Catholic Daughters perform,” said the Rev. Perry Cherubini. “Since arriving in Sea Isle City a few months ago, I have had the pleasure to meet many of the parish’s Catholic Daughters, and I look forward to working closely with them in the years ahead. I am so happy that they have been recognized by the Diocese of Camden for all of the good work they have been doing. This honor is well-deserved.”
“The women in our group are incredibly faith-filled, and they have no problem jumping head first into projects or concepts that help others,” said Court Our Lady of Mercy Regent Anne “Chick” Flora. “No matter where there is a need — feeding hungry people, helping the homeless or even making sure the kids at Covenant House have clothes for job interviews — our ladies are ready and waiting at any moment to reach out to others. We truly feel that we are doing God’s work.”
Traditionally, Disciples of Mercy award recipients are honored during the diocese’s annual Justice for All Awards Ceremony. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the diocese will instead host a virtual ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday. To view the virtual ceremony, visit catholiccharitiescamden.org/jfa2020.
To learn more about the Catholic Daughters of Saint Joseph Church, visit stjosephsic.org.

