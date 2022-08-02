Sea Isle City celebrates National Night Out

SEA ISLE CITY — Games, emergency vehicles and free pizza were among the attractions at National Night Out at Excursion Park on Tuesday, one of a number of events held throughout the area and the country.

Police, firefighters and emergency services invited the community to come out for the annual event, offering a chance to meet kids and parents in a relaxed atmosphere on a summer night.

Multiple communities hosted similar events for National Night Out, introduced in 1984 as an outgrowth of the Town Watch movement. About 16,000 communities participate, including 190 in New Jersey, according to the organization’s website.

A line of firetrucks, ambulances and emergency vehicles could be inspected along Pleasure Avenue, where a few families peaked inside, but there were longer lines at the face painting table and for the food. Beach Patrol members and Cape May County sheriff’s officers also participated

Cooper Gallagher, a Sea Isle City police officer and a sniper with the Cape May County SWAT team, showed off some of the tools of the trade to a series of fascinated children. He had a gas mask, helmet and other tools, along with a battering ram used to force in doors.

There were also artists making balloon animals and two inflatable rides, a bounce house and a slide.