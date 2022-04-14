Sea Isle City beach section restricted for nesting birds

SEA ISLE CITY – In the southern portion of Sea Isle City, near the east side of the Townsend Inlet Bridge, new signs and a temporary barrier have been installed to warn people away from the nesting sites of endangered birds on the beach.

According to city officials, representatives from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program have installed a temporary barrier to dissuade people from entering an area of the beach on Townsend Inlet that is a known nesting location for Black Skimmers, Least Terns and Piping Plovers.

This has happened in other years as well. The small white signs are a common site on area beaches each spring, with “Area Closed” in red block letters and a warning about what can happen to the birds it their nests are disturbed.

The roped-off area includes all of the dunes on the ocean side of the inlet.

According to officials with the Endangered and Nongame Species Program’s office in Woodbine, DEP representatives will monitor the area in the coming months to determine which species of birds are nesting there.

The signs and thin white rope are expected to remain in place through most of the summer. But that depends on what species of wildlife are seen in the restricted area. For example, if least terns are spotted, the roping may be in place until mid- to late August.

The discovery of endangered species of plant life could also affect how long the barrier is in place.

“It’s very important that we continue to protect our natural resources and our shoreline – and Sea Isle City is happy to cooperate with the DEP each year to protect this sacred space,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “Only a small area around the dunes is cordoned-off to protect the wildlife, so there is still plenty of room for people to enjoy activities while visiting the inlet.”

The city asked beachgoers to heed the posted signs and roping.

“Entering the restricted area is a violation of state and federal law, and fines of up to $5000 may be issued if vehicles, humans or pets enter the restricted zone,” reads a statement from the city released Thursday.

“We ask that everyone please respect this area,” said Desiderio.

