top story

Sea Isle City bans shark fishing on city beaches

Cape May County Carousel

SEA ISLE CITY — Fishermen looking to catch sharks from the beach will have to leave town after the city has now passed a comprehensive ban on the activity.

The new regulation, which began on Monday, prohibit all shore-based shark fishing on or near the city's beaches.

The ban includes the chumming technique, where fishermen use ground bait into the water to attract fish.

It also includes the use of drones, the city said in a news release on Tuesday.

Violators could face a $1,250 fine per occurrence, the city said.

City officials said they hope meetings with members of the local fishing and surfing communities render potential long-term solutions and "ensure reasonable regulations promoting the continued long-term harmonious sharing of surfing and fishing beaches by the stakeholders in these desired beach activities."

Officials, in announcing the regulation, added that the practice includes anyone using a structure attached to the shore, including, but not limited to, piers, jetties and bridges. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

