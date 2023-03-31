SEA ISLE CITY — After two summers’ worth of issues with rowdy teens, the city is instituting a 10 p.m. curfew for those under 18.

“This is for the troublemakers,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. Young people with their parents or coming home from work would not be impacted. He said the curfew will give police a means of breaking up large crowds in the summer.

“There are going to be similar ordinances introduced in shore towns up and down the coast,” Desiderio said.

A separate ordinance, also approved by City Council on Tuesday, would prevent anyone from carrying a backpack on the Promenade, beaches and beach-side street ends after 10 p.m. in the summer as well.

The ordinances are aimed at better control of summer crowds. According to Desiderio, city attorney Paul Baldini researched the constitutionality of the ordinances before they were introduced.

“The fact of the matter is that these ordinances are not severe,” Desiderio said in a recent message to residents. “They require the police to provide multiple warnings and opportunities for compliance before taking further action. Importantly, these ordinances address concerns raised by our citizens. As I’ve said before, we have a responsibility to the public, and we’ve talked about this enough.”

There was little reaction from the public to the ordinances, Baldini said Thursday.

Earlier this year, Lower Township amended and reinstated a midnight curfew for juveniles. Township officials had believed the original curfew to be unconstitutional but this year said the court case that was based on was specific to a particular town.

Baldini said there is always a possibility an ordinance could be challenged in court, but he does not believe it likely in this case. He based the city ordinance off one in Texas that has already survived a Supreme Court challenge, and felt confident in the backpack ordinance as well, saying many public areas there limit the use of backpacks on safety grounds.

Several beach towns have reported large crowds of teenagers gathering on beaches and Boardwalks in recent summers, with some officials blaming changes limiting police interactions with those under 18. In several situations that would have previously meant a trip to the station and a call to parents, police can now only give warnings. Baldini said the changes to Sea Isle’s ordinance will give local police more options when a teenager is behaving badly.

“This ordinance was not meant to be an end-all. It’s a tool to give to police more ability to control rowdy teenagers,” Baldini said.

The American Civil Liberties Union has challenged curfews in some New Jersey towns. An ACLU attorney was not immediately available Thursday to comment on the Sea Isle ordinances, but did offer a statement when the organization was contacted after Lower Township approved its ordinance.

“Curfew ordinances are not the answer. These ordinances infringe upon the constitutional rights of young people and their parents and needlessly criminalize their behavior by punishing those who have done nothing wrong," said Elyla Huertas, staff attorney of the ACLU of New Jersey. Curfews introduce young people, disproportionately Black and brown kids, to police and court involvement without providing any public safety benefits.”

In Lower Township, officials believed curfews to be unconstitutional in New Jersey after a 2001 state appeals court decision in a challenge brought by the ACLU in West New York, Hudson County. But Lower Township officials now believe that ruling only applied to that specific community’s ordinance, not to all curfews statewide.

Part of the issue was a lack of exceptions for juveniles participating in legitimate activities. Baldini said the Sea Isle ordinance includes exceptions, including one he does not believe has been included in any other community.

Those under 18 are specifically exempt from the curfew if they are exercising their First Amendment rights.

That could mean, theoretically, the curfew could not be applied to a crowd of teenagers staying out late in protest of the curfew.

“If they are exercising their rights, we have no interest in bothering them,” Baldini said. “This will allow officers to confront the kid throwing eggs at a car. Then they can say, ‘Go home.’ If he pulls out a sign after that, I don’t think that would work.”

Baldini pointed out there is a bill in the state Senate, sponsored by 11th District Democrat Sen. Vin Gopal, that would authorize local governments to impose curfews. The bill cites the difficulty for towns controlling gatherings loosely organized through social media.

Baldini said some statewide groups have opposed that bill as unnecessary.

Desiderio said he hoped there would be state action addressing the issue over the winter. While he praised the effort of the local Republican legislative team, he said they were not able to get any changes passed.

“It has to be bipartisan,” Desiderio said.