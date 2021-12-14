Sea Isle City announces winners of holiday lighting contest

SEA ISLE CITY — The city’s 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest featured 18 festively decorated properties spanning from 33rd to 87th streets.

Hosted by the city Division of Recreation, the annual competition was judged by members of the Sea Isle City Garden Club.

“It was a very good year for this contest, because the property owners did an amazing job, and we had a difficult time choosing the winners — as we always do,” Garden Club Chairperson Marie Tighe said in a news release. “We were especially impressed with the number of second homeowners who entered this year’s contest, because it’s a big project to decorate your home — but the community really appreciates it.”

Judging took place Thursday evening, with Garden Club members focusing on creativity, aesthetic effect and endeavor.

Prizes were awarded to the top three winners. First place won $100, courtesy of 1st Bank of Sea Isle City; second place won $50, courtesy of 1st Bank of Sea Isle; and third place won a floral arrangement, courtesy of Rocky & Fred’s Creative Design Florist.