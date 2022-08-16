Sea Isle church hosts Wedding of the Sea ocean blessing and festival

SEA ISLE CITY — Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Monday celebrated a Wedding of the Sea in honor of the Feast of the Assumption.
The celebration began at 4 p.m. with a special Mass in honor of the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary inside the parish church at 43rd Street and Landis Avenue.
Participants formed a procession from the church to the 44th Street beach, where Father Perry Cherubini, the parish pastor, and Deacon Joseph Murphy were expected to lead a brief ceremony to bless the ocean, after which lifeguards from the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol rowed flowers beyond the breakers and set them adrift at sea.
The ceremony was followed by a Blessing of the Sea Festival at the parish auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue, where festivalgoers enjoyed food, games, children’s activities, music and gift basket auctions.
