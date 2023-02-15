ATLANTIC CITY — Several bronze sculptures made by artist Seward Johnson are on display at the Showboat hotel.
"Celebrating the Familiar," one of Johnson's cast bronze series of sculptures, was brought to the Showboat through a donation by the Daniel Veloric Foundation, which is loaning the sculptures to the hotel through its relationship with owner Bart Blatstein.
The sculptures show people doing everyday activities.
“It fills me with pride to have such a stunning, museum-quality sculpture exhibit from a renowned artist become a focal point of our hotel lobby promenade and atrium,” said Blatstein. "This latest entertainment installation continues to show our enduring commitment to elevate guests’ experiences when visiting Atlantic City."
Johnson's work has been featured in private collections and museums in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, as well as Times Square and Rockefeller Center in New York City, Pacific Place in Hong Kong, Les Halles in Paris and Via Condotti in Rome.
