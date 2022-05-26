Scouts and others honor veterans, place flags at gravesites

ESTELL MANOR — By late afternoon Wednesday, thousands of small American flags whipped in the breeze, placed at the graves of veterans by Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, cadets and others in preparation for a veterans memorial program planned for 2 p.m. Friday at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery.

The work was set to begin at 3:30 p.m., but organizations began showing up much earlier. Among the participating organizations were the Air Force Junior ROTC program from Oakcrest High School and the Atlantic City Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, along with several area Boy Scout troops.

The veterans cemetery was dedicated in May 1985 in the Atlantic County Park on Route 50 and expanded in 2014. Plans were to place 6,400 American flags at the gravesites, and the goal seemed likely to be reached, with the fields of the cemetery neatly lined in red, white and blue.

“The Memorial Day holiday is held in remembrance of our fallen veterans who served to protect our country and its freedoms,” said Dennis Levinson, Atlantic County executive. “In Atlantic County, it is our proud tradition to honor them with this program held on the Friday before Memorial Day.”

The program is planned to feature the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Color Guard, the Atlantic County Corrections Officers’ Honor Guard, the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers’ Pipes and Drums, and the presentation of the memorial wreath.

Retired Brig. Gen. Douglas R. Satterfield, of Galloway Township, will present the keynote address. Satterfield joined the Army in 1974. After Sept. 11, Satterfield was deployed to combat on three different one-year tours. His last assignment was deputy commanding general of the 412th Theater Engineer Command and wartime engineer for Eighth U.S. Army.

Satterfield is a member of the Atlantic County Veterans Advisory Board, is actively involved in a local Boy Scout troop and has written two books on leadership since his retirement.

