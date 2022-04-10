 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scores of kids turn out for annual Rotary Easter egg hunt in Egg Harbor City

Dozens of youngsters flocked to Rotary Park in Egg Harbor City on Saturday, April 9 for the annual Sam Weiner Memorial Easter Egg Hunt to collect plastic eggs from the 3,000 that were laid out throughout the park and playground.

They also had an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. The event was sponsored by the Mays Landing – Egg Harbor City Rotary Club and the Friends in Action organization.

