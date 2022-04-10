Scores of kids turn out for annual Rotary Easter egg hunt in Egg Harbor City

Dozens of youngsters flocked to Rotary Park in Egg Harbor City on Saturday, April 9 for the annual Sam Weiner Memorial Easter Egg Hunt to collect plastic eggs from the 3,000 that were laid out throughout the park and playground.
They also had an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. The event was sponsored by the Mays Landing – Egg Harbor City Rotary Club and the Friends in Action organization.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.