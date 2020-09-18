EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—When Robert Baran walked to his dock Friday morning in the West Atlantic City neighborhood of the township, it was covered in peanut bunker.
Peanut bunker are small, silver bait fish that grow to be 12 to 15 inches in length. Baran said thousands of them were lying dead along the shore in Lakes Bay, one of the back bays of Atlantic City.
“This is not normal, I know in my gut,” he said. “This is my backyard, and I’m concerned.”
But according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, scores of dead peanut bunker are common this time of year.
“Peanut bunker is a schooling fish, they travel in schools,” said Lawrence Hajna, spokesman for the DEP. “Sometimes a predator, could be a stripe bass or anything higher up on the food chain, chase them into shallow water that could be low in oxygen. With so many fish there’s so much oxygen to go around.”
Hajna added that similar situations, with large quantities of dead bait fish washing up, have occurred in the Delaware Bay in previous years.
“It would be part of the same phenomenon,” he said. “They just become part of the nutrient cycle.”
