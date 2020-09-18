PENSACOLA, Fla. — Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday wi…
But according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, scores of dead peanut bunker are common this time of year.
“Peanut bunker is a schooling fish. They travel in schools,” said Lawrence Hajna, spokesman for the DEP. “Sometimes a predator — could be a striped bass or anything higher up on the food chain — chase them into shallow water that could be low in oxygen. With so many fish, there’s only so much oxygen to go around.”
Hajna added that similar situations, with large quantities of dead bait fish washing up, have occurred in the Delaware Bay in previous years.
“It would be part of the same phenomenon,” he said. “They just become part of the nutrient cycle.”
1 of 23
The charter fishing boat Keeper returns with lots of fishermen at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder, at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. First step is cutting into the brown side of the fish from the shoulder down to the belly, trying to get around the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder, at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. First step is cutting into the brown side of the fish from the shoulder down to the belly, trying to get around the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder, at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. First step is cutting into the brown side of the fish from the shoulder down to the belly, trying to get around the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder, at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. First step is cutting into the brown side of the fish from the shoulder down to the belly, trying to get around the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Second cut is at the tail up toward the back of the fish sliding the knife toward the fins, separating the meat from the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. ext cut is fourth up the fish separating the meat from the shoulder. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. ext cut is fourth up the fish separating the meat from the shoulder. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Next, flip the knife under the fish and slice down the spine in the other direction toward the belly. pulling the meat off the fish in that direction. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Next, flip the knife under the fish and slice down the spine in the other direction toward the belly. pulling the meat off the fish in that direction. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Now you should have a whole filet. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Now you should have a whole filet. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Cut the filet in half longways down the spine, and trim off edges, the ribbons, and around the bones. . (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
PHOTOS: Margate boat captain demonstrates how to filet a flounder
1 of 23
The charter fishing boat Keeper returns with lots of fishermen at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The charter fishing boat Keeper returns with lots of fishermen at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to filet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, says that a sharp knife is key to filet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jake DeLarso, of Somers Point, cleans fish for fishermen on the charter boat Keeper at the dock off Amherst Avenue in Margate.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder, at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder, at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. First step is cutting into the brown side of the fish from the shoulder down to the belly, trying to get around the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder, at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. First step is cutting into the brown side of the fish from the shoulder down to the belly, trying to get around the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder, at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. First step is cutting into the brown side of the fish from the shoulder down to the belly, trying to get around the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder, at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. First step is cutting into the brown side of the fish from the shoulder down to the belly, trying to get around the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Charter boat captain Jesse Bloomquist fillets a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue in Margate.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Second cut is at the tail up toward the back of the fish sliding the knife toward the fins, separating the meat from the rib cage. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. ext cut is fourth up the fish separating the meat from the shoulder. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. ext cut is fourth up the fish separating the meat from the shoulder. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Next, flip the knife under the fish and slice down the spine in the other direction toward the belly. pulling the meat off the fish in that direction. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Next, flip the knife under the fish and slice down the spine in the other direction toward the belly. pulling the meat off the fish in that direction. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Now you should have a whole filet. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Now you should have a whole filet. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. Cut the filet in half longways down the spine, and trim off edges, the ribbons, and around the bones. . (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jesse Bloomquist, a charter boat captain, demonstrates how to fillet a flounder at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The charter fishing boat Keeper returns with lots of fishermen at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The charter fishing boat Keeper returns with lots of fishermen at the dock off Amherst Avenue, in Margate, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.