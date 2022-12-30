Scoop Taylor Tip-Off Classic championship teams announced

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough Recreation Department recently announced the following results from the Scoop Taylor Tip-Off Classic, a youth basketball tournament played Dec. 8 through 18 at the Crest Pier Recreation Center.
Championship game results:
Grades 3-4 boys — Wildwood Islanders 36, Upper Township (Grade 4) 20
Junior Varsity girls — Margaret Mace 37, Wildwood Catholic Academy 29
Junior Varsity boys — Crest Memorial 39, Upper Township (Grade 5) 16
Varsity girls — Margaret Mace 33, Middle Township 26
Varsity boys — Richard M. Teitelman 31, Crest Memorial 19
