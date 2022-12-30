 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scoop Taylor Tip-Off Classic championship teams announced

  • 0

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough Recreation Department recently announced the following results from the Scoop Taylor Tip-Off Classic, a youth basketball tournament played Dec. 8 through 18 at the Crest Pier Recreation Center.

Championship game results:

Grades 3-4 boys — Wildwood Islanders 36, Upper Township (Grade 4) 20

Junior Varsity girls — Margaret Mace 37, Wildwood Catholic Academy 29

Junior Varsity boys — Crest Memorial 39, Upper Township (Grade 5) 16

Varsity girls — Margaret Mace 33, Middle Township 26

Varsity boys — Richard M. Teitelman 31, Crest Memorial 19

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan’s rural trains battle for survival

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News