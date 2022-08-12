Melissa Manchester entertained a crowd of more than 900 people at the Schultz-Hill Foundation’s annual fundraiser at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City on Aug. 5. The event raised more than $135,000 for the Schultz-Hill Foundation, whose mission is to provide music and arts education for students and seniors in the greater Atlantic City area.
Just In
Schultz-Hill Foundation Benefit Concert raises over $135,000
- Felicia Niven Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Thousands of music fans traveled far and wide this weekend to see the popular jam band Phish perform a three-day run of shows …
If a proposed merger between low-cost Spirit Airlines and the pricier JetBlue Airways happens, service at Atlantic City International Airport …
VINELAND — The city on Saturday recorded its first confirmed case of monkeypox in the disease’s ongoing outbreak, local officials said Wednesday.
Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a full indoor smoking ban, says the opt-out suggestion is not the solution to protecting workers and customers. A bill to ban smoking inside casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature since February. An identical bill died in last year’s session, even though Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign it.
ATLANTIC CITY — The All Wars Memorial Building, an important community gathering place in the city, will close until further notice starting S…
Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.
ATLANTIC CITY — Whatever views people have about social media, Facebook in particular, one Mays Landing man literally calls it a lifesaver.
CAPE MAY — As it turns out, two votes on City Council were enough to approve a complicated liquor license transfer that will allow alcohol sal…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police charged former pro football standout Frank Gore with simple assault after a domestic incident at a casino.
WILDWOOD — The next phase of a long-term plan to repair Wildwood’s iconic Boardwalk is set to begin in October, running from Maple Avenue to 2…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.