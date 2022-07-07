School integration activists call on NAACP to disinvite Murphy from convention

An anti-segregation activist group is taking the governor and NAACP leadership to task a week before the NAACP National Convention comes to Atlantic City.

Building One America and the New Jersey Coalition Against Racial Exclusion, or NJ-CARE, are circulating an open letter to NAACP leadership demanding that Gov. Phil Murphy be disinvited from the convention. The groups say Murphy, a former NAACP board member, has not taken aggressive enough steps to integrate New Jersey schools or advance racial equality in education.

“We appreciate that Governor Murphy has a history with this great organization as a past board member and major donor, but that relationship cannot be allowed to excuse or obscure his inaction toward and opposition to school desegregation,” said the letter, which was addressed to NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Activists from the groups have argued that a lack of diversity in New Jersey classrooms adversely affects students of color, creating a system of school segregation that limits their access to educational resources and future academic opportunities. They warn that the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on schools could worsen educational inequality across the state.

NJ-CARE co-Chair Willie Francois III, a senior pastor at Pleasantville’s Mount Zion Baptist Church, wrote a similar letter in June addressed to New Jersey NAACP President Richard Smith.

Smith said he had received both letters and that he had shared them with Johnson. He said Johnson had told him the NAACP had “no intention of uninviting” the governor. He also defended the role of the New Jersey NAACP in advancing diversity in the classroom, citing its role in bringing a 2018 school segregation suit against the state.

“I can tell you, we were out first and foremost on this fight,” Smith said.

The 2018 lawsuit accuses the state of having segregated schools and putting its Black and Hispanic students at a disadvantage. The suit cites a 2017 UCLA study that indicated New Jersey was the sixth-most-segregated state in the U.S. with respect to Black students and the seventh-most segregated with respect to Hispanic students. The Latino Action Network is the lead plaintiff on the lawsuit and is joined by students and their guardians and other civil rights advocacy organizations, including the New Jersey NAACP. The case is being adjudicated by the Mercer County Superior Court.

The NJ-CARE letter cites the Murphy administration’s resistance to settling this litigation as an example of his failure to take strong action against school segregation.

“We know that Governor Murphy did not create this problem, but he has been given a golden opportunity to lead both legally and legislatively, that he has so far squandered with avoidance, resistance, and opposition,” the letter states.

When contacted for comment Thursday by The Press of Atlantic City, Governor's Office spokesperson Alyana Alfaro Post said the Murphy administration believed a “diverse classroom environment is critical for the education of every child in New Jersey.” She cited the administration’s Wealth Disparity Taskforce, initiatives to expand preschool education and Fiscal Year 2023 budget priorities as an example of its commitment to advancing racial equality.

Alfaro Post did not acknowledge whether Murphy had received the letter or whether he had any response to it.

Murphy signed an act into law in January enabling school districts to explore the possibility of consolidating with neighboring districts, an effort both the Murphy administration and activists have described as something that could help integrate schools.

Building One America and NJ-CARE maintain the governor has still not acted with sufficient urgency or ambition and have demanded that Murphy meet with them to discuss their legislative agenda.

The coalition’s legislative proposal aims to create an “affirmative obligation” for the state and its schools to integrate. It focuses on, in part, empowering the state Department of Education to develop and enforce integration policies through a new Division of Equity and Inclusion. The department, with this new division, would report on how segregation impacts student outcomes; review how state laws around school districts’ residency requirements entrench segregation; explore how existing school choice programs can be used to advance integration; and set diversity goals for each school district in the state, as well as for charter and magnet schools. Organizers called for the amended passage of a bill introduced in the state Senate in January that would bring some of these changes to the Department of Education.

The coalition also asked that the state act to keep schools from withdrawing from a school district or a send-receive agreement, as it argues such efforts further segregation. The group asked that the school consolidation law enacted in January be amended so as to inhibit separations and further the equitable distribution of education resources.

Current and former NAACP branch presidents have had different reactions to the letter.

Atlantic City NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz called it "a little off base" and expressed support for the NAACP and the governor. He said Murphy has been a strong ally of the NAACP and an advocate for civil rights.

Mo'Neke Ragsdale, a former president of the now suspended Camden branch of the NAACP, signed onto the letter, believing both the governor and the NAACP needed to do more about school segregation.

"We're fighting for justice, not because somebody was a former (NAACP) board member," Ragsdale said.