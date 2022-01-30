Government, school delays and closings for Monday, Jan. 31

Somers Point School District: All schools will be closed.

Cape May County

Cape Christian Academy/Early Learning Center: Will have a 2-hour opening. Homeroom for K to 12th grade will begin at 10 a.m., classes will begin at third period, and school will end regular time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lower Cape May Regional School District: All schools will be closed

Middle Township Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.

Wildwood Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.

Cumberland County

Bridgeton School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.

Vineland Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.

Southern Ocean County

Barnegat Township School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed Monday.

Government

Atlantic County