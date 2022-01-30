Government, school delays and closings for Monday, Jan. 31

Here is a list of Monday's school closings and delayed openings for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Schools
Atlantic County
Absecon School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Atlantic City School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Coastal Learning Center: Atlantic: Will have a 90-minute delayed opening.
Egg Harbor Township School District: All schools will be closed.
Galloway Township School District: All schools will be closed.
Hamilton Township School District: All schools will be closed.
Mainland Regional High School: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Margate City School District: Will have a delayed opening. All students should report at 10:15 a.m.
Northfield City School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Saint Joseph Regional School in Somers Point: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Somers Point School District: All schools will be closed.
Cape May County
Cape Christian Academy/Early Learning Center: Will have a 2-hour opening. Homeroom for K to 12th grade will begin at 10 a.m., classes will begin at third period, and school will end regular time.
Lower Cape May Regional School District: All schools will be closed
Middle Township Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Wildwood Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Cumberland County
Bridgeton School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Vineland Public Schools: Will have a 2-hour delayed opening.
Southern Ocean County
Barnegat Township School District: Will have a 2-hour delayed Monday.
Government
Atlantic County
All government offices will open at 10 a.m. Monday to allow for additional snow clearing.
Cape May County
Fare Free Transportation will be closed Monday due to continued freezing temperatures and ongoing cleanup. They will provide transport service for kidney dialysis clients, Code Blue participants and meals on wheels to those in need.
All four county Senior Centers (Lower Cape, North Wildwood, Ocean City and Upper Township) will be closed Monday.
Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed through Monday until cleanup is complete to ensure the safety of visitors as well as staff and animals.
Check back as more closings and delays become available.