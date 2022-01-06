School closings around South Jersey announced ahead of Friday's snowstorm

The following events, meetings, school districts and more announced postponements, cancellations or closures for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 due to the pending snowstorm. Check back frequently for more updates.
School district closings
Atlantic County Special Services School District: ACSSD will be closed. Students and staff will have the day off, and virtual instruction will not be provided. School is scheduled to resume Monday.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology: School will be closed Friday.
Barnegat Township School District: All classes will move to virtual learning due to COVID-19. Should the area get snow, it will shift to a traditional snow day. Check barnegatschools.com for updates.
Buena Regional School District: All schools and offices will be closed Friday. No remote learning will occur.
Cumberland Regional High School District: Will transition to virtual learning beginning Friday and anticipate a return to in-person learning Monday.
Dennis Township School District: All schools will be virtual Friday. All extra-curricular activities will be canceled. A return to in-person learning is expected for Monday.
Egg Harbor Township school district: All schools will be closed Friday.
Galloway Township Public Schools: All schools will be closed Friday.
Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District: Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools will be closed Friday and return Monday morning for a "B" day.
Hamilton Township School District: All schools will be closed Friday.
Lacey Township School District: All schools will have a 2-hour delayed opening. All morning Preschool sessions and Vocational School are canceled. Afternoon Preschool sessions will have their normal scheduled pick-up time. All Before School Childcare programs will open at 8:45 a.m.
Pinelands Regional School District: All schools will move to virtual learning Friday due to COVID-19 and return to in-person learning Monday.
Pleasantville Public Schools: All schools will transition to virtual learning Friday and return to in-person instruction tentatively Monday, Jan. 24.
Southern Regional School District: All schools will have a 2-hour delayed opening. Jan. 17 (Martin Luther King Day) and Feb. 21 (Presidents Day) have been recalled as instructional days in response to the inclement weather closings from Jan. 3-4.
Vineland Public Schools: All schools will move to virtual learning Friday, mirroring the in-person schedule.
Services
AtlantiCare: Some sites, programs and services will have adjusted hours Friday throughout the five counties it services.
- AMI at AtlantiCare — offices in the AtlantiCare Health parks in Hammonton and Manahawkin will open at 10 a.m.
- AtlantiCare Clinical Labs — locations in the William L. Gormley AtlantiCare HealthPlex in Atlantic City; Hammonton; the AtlantiCare Health Park in Manahawkin, and Ventnor will open at 10 a.m.
- AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care — All offices will open at 10 a.m. with exception of Brigantine, which will open at normal time.
- APG Cardiology — all offices opening at 10 a.m.
- APG OB/GYN — all offices opening at 10 a.m.
- APG Endocrinology — all offices opening at 10 a.m.
- APG Maternal Fetal Medicine Outpatient Office at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus — will open at 10 a.m.
- APG Neurosurgery — all offices will open at 10 a.m.
- APG Neurology — all offices will open at 10 a.m.
- APG Pediatric Care — Manahawkin office will open at 10 a.m.
- APG Rheumatology — all offices will open at 10 a.m.
- AtlantiCare’s LifeCenter — will open at 8 a.m.
- AtlantiCare’s LIFE Connection program of all-inclusive care will provide community-based care only.
- AtlantiCare Urgent Care’s Berlin, Manahawkin and Marlton sites will open at a.m. For telemedicine appointments please call 1-833-692-7436
- Rothman at AtlantiCare in the AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin — will open at 10 a.m.
- AtllantiCare’s retail pharmacy located in the AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin — will open at 10 a.m.
Cape May County: Fare Free Transportation has canceled all services, with the exception of Meals on Wheels and Dialysis clients.
All countywide senior centers will be closed Friday as a safety precaution.
Events
Cape May County Zoo: Open Thursday until 3:30 p.m.
Meetings
Cape May County Reorganization: Will take place Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Public Safety Training Gymnasium, Crest Haven Complex, in Cape May Court House.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.