School board president, challenger hold top spots in Greater Egg Harbor election

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Board President Carol Houck finished first among the four candidates running for two vacant seats designated for Galloway Township on the Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education. She received 4,064 votes — 634 votes more than the next highest total.

The first runner-up, who also wins a spot on the board, is currently Kerrie Hartman at 3,430 votes — just barely pulling ahead of Antonella Marmo at 3,416. Hartman surmounted a 145-vote deficit behind Marmo on the Election Day ballot by taking 86- and 73-vote leads in the mail-in and early-vote ballots. The results are unofficial and additional mail-in ballots could be received and counted by the board of elections through Monday, so long as they were postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day. That the margin is so narrow between Marmo and Hartman means the result change.

Board member Steve Stokes was in last place with 2,846 total votes, according to the vote count currently on the Atlantic County elections result website. Board member Anne Erickson won unopposed running in the race for a Greater Egg Harbor seat designated for Hamilton Township.

Houck first ran for the board when her children graduated high school and has been on the board for 24 years, having been president for the last eight. She discussed her priorities in an interview with The Press of Atlantic City before the election. She said she wanted to run to help oversee the new projects to be funded by the district’s $21 million bond, which was authorized by a referendum in October. Some of the new projects include the installation of new turf fields at Oakcrest, Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools, new acoustics and lighting at the schools’ auditoriums, along with other projects. The state has pledged just over $8.87 million in debt-service aid for the project — far greater than the $2 million the state had previously offered before it received federal relief aid.

“I’m really proud of where we are,” Houck said. “I’m really anxious to see (the new projects) through….When you’re in the middle of something, it’s not the time you really want to leave and leave something unfinished.”

Houck added she wanted to help students adjust to the return to school after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-person learning and prompted school, public health shutdowns. She also said she wanted to connect students with extracurricular activities to improve their social lives, while tending to their mental health.

Hartman and Marmo were ostensibly unning together on the “Kids First” ticket, with their names listed on the same signs across Galloway. In separate interviews held before the election, each cited recent curriculum changes and argued that parents are owed more influence in curriculum design.

Hartman said she is concerned about “a lot of indoctrination” of students, particularly younger ones, which she says is occurring in schools across the country via changes in curricula and classroom material. While she said she was still comfortable with what was being taught at Absegami and other Galloway schools, she wanted to express parental concerns.

“I’m fearful of what is potentially down the line,” Hartman said.

Hartman said she was concerned about mature books in school libraries, which she said adds onto detrimental material that children are already exposed to on social media. She took issue with some parts of the new, state sex-education standards. While she said students should learn about “basic sexuality” and “the basic function of how it works” with respect to pregnancy, subjects that go beyond that should be confined to household conversations.

Hartman said the pandemic has changed the dynamic of parental involvement in school. She said she was removed from the curriculum-design process during public-health lockdowns while at the same time, virtual learning gave them more insight into what their children were learning in class.

“I really think it’s important parents get back involved with the schools,” Hartman said. "(Parents should) know what’s going on with their kids and know what they’re being exposed to and have a voice, a say, and most importantly an awareness of what’s happening with our children.”

Marmo echoed Hartman’s concerns about a lack of parental involvement.

“These are our children,” Marmo said. “So, yes, parents should be considered and we need to feel that we have some sort of decision into that.”

Marmo said among her priorities was to promote critical thinking among students and ensure they were not excluded for holding different beliefs. As such, Marmo said she was looking for changes to the sex-education standards. While recognizing the importance of students learning basic sex education, she suggested some of the new sex-education standards, including those about sexuality and gender identity, be made opt-in or extracurricular, so children would not risk being bullied for having their parents take them out of the class. She said she did not believe it was as grave of a threat that students could be bullied for opting into classes, as students were broadly accepting of their peers exploring their own identities.