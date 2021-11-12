 Skip to main content
Schiff wins in Crest, ousting longtime commission member Gould
Schiff wins in Crest, ousting longtime commission member Gould

Voters returned Mayor Don Cabrera to office in Wildwood Crest on Tuesday, while the reelection bid for Joyce Gould, a veteran member of the Board of Commissioners, remained too close to call.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

WILDWOOD CREST — With the mail-in votes and provisional ballots counted as of Friday, a challenger’s lead in the Wildwood Crest race for the Board of Commissioners has lengthened to 10 votes.

That means longtime commission member Joyce Gould is out, with Joseph Schiff the winner, with a final tally of 562 to 552 for Gould.

Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg said she called both candidates on Friday, telling them the results were being posted to the county’s election website.

Neither Gould nor Schiff were immediately available for comment Friday. The tally means Mayor Don Cabrera is the only incumbent to return to the three-member governing body. Incumbent David Thompson came in fifth in the six-person race, with 403 votes. Cabrera was the highest vote getter, with 943 votes, while Joseph Franco Jr. received 758 votes.

Schiff is currently the president of Wildwood Crest’s Board of Education, a position he will have to relinquish before taking the municipal office.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

