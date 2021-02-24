 Skip to main content
Schenker resigns from Hamilton Committee to accept MUA post
Schenker resigns from Hamilton Committee to accept MUA post

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Committeeman and former Mayor Art Schenker has announced his resignation from the governing body.

The move was precipitated by his acceptance of an offer from the Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Authority board to assume leadership of the utility. The current executive director, Stephen Blankenship, recently announced his retirement, effective June 30, from that position.

The MUA board unanimously offered a contract to Schenker at its Wednesday meeting.

“The process for hiring the new MUA executive director was inclusive, in that the board was involved at every step,” MUA board Chair Jennie Ayres said. “The board approved the job description, job posting as well as made the final decision, after an extensive interview process. I am excited that the MUA will have a highly qualified local resident in Art Schenker as its executive director moving forward.”

Schenker has served for 38 years in the construction industry and feels he is well-qualified to assume the position.

“I am currently serving as the project manager at Resin Tech in Camden,” he said. "I have a lot of experience with water purification and wastewater treatment.

“When I heard the position became available, I said to myself, 'Wait, I can do this.' I had already decided not to run for reelection in November, so this is another way for me to continue to serve the township.”

Schenker has served on the committee since January 2016.

“I feel that we got a lot done during my tenure,” he said. “I am especially proud of the redevelopment ordinances that we passed that will enable us to be much more competitive with our neighboring communities in attracting commercial businesses.”

The Hamilton Township County Republican Committee nominated Richard Cheek, Mary Jo Couts and Harry Rogers to fill Schenker’s seat on the governing body. The Township Committee is expected to choose one of the three to serve at its meeting Monday, the same day Schenker will start in his new position.

