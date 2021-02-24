Schenker resigns from Hamilton Committee to accept MUA post

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Committeeman and former Mayor Art Schenker has announced his resignation from the governing body.

The move was precipitated by his acceptance of an offer from the Hamilton Township Municipal Utilities Authority board to assume leadership of the utility. The current executive director, Stephen Blankenship, recently announced his retirement, effective June 30, from that position.

The MUA board unanimously offered a contract to Schenker at its Wednesday meeting.

“The process for hiring the new MUA executive director was inclusive, in that the board was involved at every step,” MUA board Chair Jennie Ayres said. “The board approved the job description, job posting as well as made the final decision, after an extensive interview process. I am excited that the MUA will have a highly qualified local resident in Art Schenker as its executive director moving forward.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schenker has served for 38 years in the construction industry and feels he is well-qualified to assume the position.

+11 Township of Hamilton Planning Board ponders creating more areas of redevelopment HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — When it comes to openness to listen about proposed redevelopment project…

“I am currently serving as the project manager at Resin Tech in Camden,” he said. "I have a lot of experience with water purification and wastewater treatment.