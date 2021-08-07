Schedule announced for Atlantic City Airshow

ATLANTIC CITY — The full schedule for the Atlantic City Airshow has been released, allowing spectators to know when to expect specific aircraft Aug. 18.
Airspace around the city will officially close at 11 a.m., with the Army Golden Knights being the first to perform shortly after. The full schedule is as follows:
- 11:00 a.m.: Airspace closes for airshow
- 11:03 a.m.: Army Golden Knights streamer drop
- 11:30 a.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights flag jump/national anthem
- 11:38 a.m.: Golden Knights mass exit show
- 11:48 a.m.: 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard F-16 flyby
- 11:49 a.m.: 108th New Jersey Air National Guard KC-135 flyby
- 11:51 a.m.: 193rd Pennsylvania Air National Guard EC-130J flyby
- 11:53 a.m.: U.S. Air Force 436th AW C-17 flyby
- 11:55 a.m.: New Jersey Air National Guard Composite Wing flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s)
- 11:56 a.m.: FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center citation flyby
- 11:58 a.m.: 6ABC Chopper flyby
- 12:00 p.m.: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City helicopter flyby
- 12:02 p.m.: U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III demonstration
- 12:14 p.m.: Paul Dougherty Eagle Aerobatics
- 12:28 p.m.: Medical helicopter flybys
- 12:30 p.m.: State Police flybys
- 12:32 p.m.: 80th FTW T-38 Talon flyby #1 (4-ship)
- 12:34 p.m.: 305th AW KC-10 flyby
- 12:36 p.m.: 305th AW C-17 flyby
- 12:38 p.m.: 80th FTW T-38 Talon flyby #2 (4-ship)
- 12:42 p.m.: NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES/FRIES Demonstration
- 12:48 p.m.: GEICO Skytypers
- 1:11 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 demonstrations
- 1:21 p.m.: David Windmiller Edge 540 Aerobatics
- 1:35 p.m.: Army Golden Knights streamer drop
- 1:39 p.m.: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang demonstration
- 1:49 p.m.: U.S. Air Force F-22A Raptor demonstration
- 2:04 p.m.: Air Force Heritage Flight (F-22 & P-51)
- 2:18 p.m.: Army Golden Knights mass exit show
- 2:40 p.m.: Air Force Thunderbirds enlistment ceremony
- 2:50 p.m.: Thunderbirds
Many of the performers will also be in the sky for the practice session the day before, which also begins at 11 a.m. The schedule and acts are subject to change.
For more information, visit airshow.acchamber.com.
