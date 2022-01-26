Savvy Senior: How to recognize a mini-stroke and what to do

Dear Savvy Senior: How can a person know if they’ve had a minor stroke? My 72-year-old mother had a spell a few weeks ago where she suddenly felt dizzy for no apparent reason and had trouble walking and speaking, but it went away, and she seems fine now. — Concerned Son

Dear Concerned: The way you’re describing it, it’s very possible that your mom had a “mini-stroke” also known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), and if she hasn’t already done so she needs to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Each year, around 250,000 Americans have a mini-stroke, but less than half of them realize what’s happening. That’s because the symptoms are usually fleeting — lasting only a few minutes, up to an hour or two — causing most people to ignore them or brush them off as no big deal. But anyone who has had a mini-stroke is much more likely to have a full-blown stroke, which can cause long-term paralysis, impaired memory, loss of speech or vision, and even death.

A mini-stroke is caused by a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain and can be a warning sign that a major stroke may soon be coming. That’s why mini-strokes need to be treated like emergencies.