Savvy Senior: How to handle your Medicare coverage if you move

Dear Savvy Senior: My husband and I are moving to a different area of the country to be near our daughter. Will this affect our Medicare benefits? Will we need to adjust our coverage or re-enroll in a new plan? — Moving Away

Dear Moving: Moving can indeed affect your Medicare benefits depending on the type of coverage you have and where you move to.

If you and your husband are enrolled in “original Medicare” Part A and Part B, you’ll be happy to know that you won’t need to change your plans when you move because they’re the same throughout the U.S. You will, however, need to notify the Social Security Administration of your change of address, which you can do at SSA.gov/myaccount/change-of-address.html or by calling 800-772-1213.

But, if you’re enrolled in a Medicare (Part D) prescription drug plan, or a Medicare (Part C) Advantage plan and you move out of your plan’s service area, you’ll need to choose a new plan that serves your new area. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll need to do depending on the type of coverage you have.