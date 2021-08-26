Savvy Senior: How to choose an adult day care services provider

Once you have a list of a few centers, call them to find out their eligibility criteria, if they offer the types of services your dad needs, if they are accepting new clients, their hours of operation, if they’re licensed and/or registered with a state agency (this is not required in all states) and what they charge.

After you identify a few good centers, go in for a visit. Find out about the staffing ratio (at least one staff member for every six participants is recommended) and what kind of training they have. While you’re there, notice the cleanness and smell of the facility. Is it homey and inviting? Does the staff seem friendly and knowledgeable? Also be sure to taste the food and consider making an unannounced visit.

To help you rate your visit, the NADSA offers a helpful checklist of questions to ask at NADSA.org — click on “Site Visit Checklist” under the “For Caregivers” tab.

Then, after your visit, be sure to check their references. Get names and phone numbers of at least two or three families who have used the center you are considering and call them.

