Saving the life of an Atlantic City 'diving horse' changed her own life forever

But the heart of the story is the author and Gamal both of whom were 26 when they met in 1980.

Branigan is matter of fact when she writes about her grief after the death of her beloved grandfather, the emotional distance of her parents and feeling adrift when they abruptly decided to send her to boarding school. As a child, she confided in her cat, Cosmo; as a young adult, she discovered in Gamal a new, even more patient listener — and a willingness to listen in return.

"At first, Gamal was very guarded," she said. "He was a tough guy, maybe a little like a carnival worker.

"He did test me. He ignored me, he wouldn't come to me, he tried to run me down ... but he was buddied up with me, and what happened was beyond anything either of us could have imagined. I hadn't been around an animal his size before, and soon I had this big animal leaning on me literally and figuratively."

Branigan was not an experienced rider, so their relationship "was not astride, but side by side," the author writes. Gamal boarded in different locations over the nine years she took care of him — she didn't own a barn, let alone a farm. But there was plenty of grooming and carrot-feeding time even as the Fund for Animals job often took her on the road.