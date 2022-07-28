Sarkos named Acting Chief of the Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — James Sarkos has been named Acting Chief of the Atlantic City Police Department.

The appointment was made Wednesday by the Director of the Division of Local Government Services, Jacquelyn Suárez, as permitted under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act.

“Interim Officer Sarkos’ collaboration with Division staff on the development of a new deployment plan designed to enhance the life of Atlantic City’s residents and visitors demonstrates his innovative leadership skills and effective management style,” Suárez said in a statement.

Sarkos has been working since October 2020 under the title Interim Officer in Charge. Former Chief Henry White retired in September 2020.

“I am pleased to announce James Sarkos as Acting Chief of the Atlantic City Police Department,” said Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement. “Throughout his tenure as Interim Officer in Charge, Deputy Chief Sarkos has distinguished himself as an exemplary leader of the Atlantic City Police Department and the community he has committed his life to protect."

Murphy said Sarkos has made progress in strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and residents.

“This new deployment plan is designed to include CITISTAT and COMPSTAT programs that have been proven successful in many cities throughout the country," Suarez said. "Atlantic City residents will have the opportunity to participate in bi-weekly meetings with the ACPD, Atlantic City officials, and community leaders on joint initiatives focused on problem solving, quality of life issues, and criminal activity that will make Atlantic City a better place to live, work, and play.”

Sarkos has long been considered the front runner for the permanent job of chief, but Civil Service Commission rules are now slowing down the process, officials have said.

The commission is expected to issue an announcement Aug. 1 for filling the Atlantic City police chief position, according to the DCA.

“Once applications have been received, and the application deadline passes, CSC will review the applications for eligibility and determine if a test is needed,” DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said in an email response to questions last month. “If a test is necessary, CSC will proceed with setting it up.”

Civil Service was restored last year in Atlantic City with the new law extending the state takeover of the city another four years.

The state’s refusal to appoint a permanent police chief has been bothering local officials for almost two years.

Ryan said Friday that the reinstitution of Civil Service has impacted all positions that fall under it in the city, including that of police chief.

“Under Civil Service rules, the city must issue a police chief promotional announcement,” Ryan said. “Issuing such a promotional announcement is an invitation for eligible applicants to apply in order to determine if a chief-of-police test is necessary.”

Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.