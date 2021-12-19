Santa takes a fire truck ride through Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township Fire Department brought Santa Claus around to greet the neighbors in parts of the township Sunday.
With sirens blaring, Santa sat on the front of one of the department's hose trucks as they made stops in front of each house. Santa waved to residents and brought the children candy canes.
— John Russo
