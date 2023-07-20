ATLANTIC CITY — There will be no jogging with jolly Saint Nick this weekend in the resort.

The Santa Hustle: Christmas in July Atlantic City scheduled for Sunday morning has been canceled, according to a note on the event's website.

"It is with a heavy heart that we write to you today to announce the difficult decision to cancel the Santa Hustle Christmas in July Atlantic City event, originally scheduled to take place on July 23rd," the note read. "After careful consideration and analysis of the current situation, including registration numbers, we have determined that we are unable to proceed with the event as planned. For those that are already registered, please check your email for further instructions."

The inaugural race was held Dec. 11, 2022, in the resort. Three races were held: a half-marathon, a 5K and a Kids Dash. All the races began and ended on the Boardwalk off Brighton Park. Along with the traditional water stops, organizers left cookies and candy out for Santa runners across the course. A portion of the proceeds from December's race were to be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

This weekend's races were supposed to include the 12Ks of Christmas, a 9K Santa's Reindeer Run, a 5K Jingle Run and the Kids Dash.

PHOTOS The Santa Hustle comes to Atlantic City Boardwalk