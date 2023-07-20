ATLANTIC CITY — There will be no jogging with jolly Saint Nick this weekend in the resort.
The Santa Hustle: Christmas in July Atlantic City scheduled for Sunday morning has been canceled, according to a note on the
event's website.
"It is with a heavy heart that we write to you today to announce the difficult decision to cancel the Santa Hustle Christmas in July Atlantic City event, originally scheduled to take place on July 23rd," the note read. "After careful consideration and analysis of the current situation, including registration numbers, we have determined that we are unable to proceed with the event as planned. For those that are already registered, please check your email for further instructions."
The inaugural race was held Dec. 11, 2022, in the resort. Three races were held: a half-marathon, a 5K and a Kids Dash. All the races began and ended on the Boardwalk off Brighton Park. Along with the traditional water stops, organizers left cookies and candy out for Santa runners across the course. A portion of the proceeds from December's race were to be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
This weekend's races were supposed to include the 12Ks of Christmas, a 9K Santa's Reindeer Run, a 5K Jingle Run and the Kids Dash.
PHOTOS The Santa Hustle comes to Atlantic City Boardwalk
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Hundreds of runners came to the Boardwalk for the first Santa Hustle Atlantic City on Sunday. The event, some proceeds of which will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties, consisted of a half-marathon, a 5K and a Kids Dash.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene along the Boardwalk during the first Santa Hustle Atlantic City on Sunday. Among the runners were Amy Duncan, of Galloway Township, and her daughters, 12-year-old Olivia Bennett and 9-year-old Arya Bennett. “It’s the Santa run,” Duncan said. “What kid doesn’t love Santa?” Added Olivia: “I’m here for the cookies and the candy only.”
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Tim Millaway, 60, of Diamond Beach in Lower Township, said he was looking forward to a fun half-marathon on the boards after recently competing in a full marathon in New York.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park. (l-r) Mary Yeh and her son S. Yeh, 12, from Langsdale PA.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Runners of all ages got in the holiday spirit.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On December 11, 2022, in Atlantic City, the annual Santa Shuffle race was held on the boardwalk by Brighton Park.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.