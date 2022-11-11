Santa Hustle coming to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Santa Claus is running to town — and you can, too.

The city is set to host its inaugural Santa Hustle races Dec. 11. The event will feature a half marathon, 5K and “Kids Dash” with a portion of the race proceeds benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters. Thousands of runners across the country participate in the Santa Hustle Race Series each year, according to a news release issued Thursday. They typically wear Santa Claus suits and hats as they dash across the course.

Santa Hustle founder Aaron Del Mar said he was excited about the Big Brothers Big Sisters partnership, as well as what the race would offer Atlantic City residents.

“The holiday season is the perfect time to give back to your community, and Santa Hustle is proud to be partnering with a charity that supports this — by providing an array of opportunities that improve the quality of life for our youth,” Del Mar said in the release. “Your participation in the Santa Hustle Atlantic City will add to the contribution we can offer to this invaluable organization.”

The races start at Brighton Park, with the Kids Dash first at 7:30 a.m.; the half marathon at 8 a.m.; and finishing with the 5K at 8:15 a.m. There will be candy and cookie stations set up around the course, as holiday music plays to put people into the spirit. There will be an awards ceremony after the races finish.

Each runner will receive a Santa Hustle beanie, hoodie and a medal for finishing. Santa suits, Santa shirts and a “Mrs. Claus package” are available for purchase during registration.

Race organizers are asking for volunteers, who are set to receive free food and drink. In keeping with the theme, volunteers will be given elf hats and shirts. Those interested in running or volunteering can call 847-829-4536, visit santahustle.com/atlantic-city or email info@santahustle.com for more information.