Santa Hustle comes to Atlantic City Boardwalk for first time

ATLANTIC CITY — It was time to dash away all across the Boardwalk.

The city’s inaugural Santa Hustle was held Sunday. Hundreds of runners — most donning their best Santa Claus, elf or otherwise yuletide-themed outfits — gathered to get in the holiday spirit.

Santa Hustle race director Dani Snare said organizers had been eager to bring the race to the city for years but had run into delays in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is held in nine cities across the country, including Atlanta, Chicago, Indianapolis and Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are really excited to bring it to the East Coast and to a new area where people can experience the magic of the Santa Hustle,” Snare said. “It is truly one of the jolliest, holly-est, fa-la-la-est races you’ll find.”

Three races were held here: the half-marathon, the 5K and the Kids Dash that featured a few dozen children darting across the Boardwalk in a half-mile jog. All the races began and ended on the Boardwalk off Brighton Park, with Christmas music sounding at the start/finish line. The 5K extended across South Florida and South New Jersey avenues and the half-marathon ran through Ventnor and near Clam Creek. Along with the traditional water stops, organizers left cookies and candy out for Santa runners across the course to bring extra holiday cheer. A portion of the proceeds are to be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

Amy Duncan, of Galloway Township, ran with her daughters, 12-year-old Olivia Bennett and 9-year-old Arya Bennett. Duncan said she started running to respond to health issues that ran in the family and thought that the theme of Sunday's run would catch her children’s interest.

“It’s the Santa run,” Duncan said. “What kid doesn’t love Santa?”

“I’m here for the cookies and the candy only,” added Olivia Bennett.

Steven Sample, 49, of Mays Landing and a member of the group Black Men Run, ran the 5K wearing a Santa hat with what he joked was Grinch green.

“When I saw it (was coming to the city), I decided we’re definitely going to do it, especially with seeing everybody get dressed up for the holidays and everything like that,” Sample said. “It makes it look fun.”

Zachery Young, 26, traveled south from Vernon, Sussex County, to run in the half-marathon. Having begun running several years ago when he quit smoking, Young said he had not run a 13.5-mile race in about 1½ years and was looking to train for a full marathon he wants to run in the spring. The Santa Hustle was a good way to get back on the sleigh.

“I thought it was a pretty fun one, with all the garb that they give you,” Young said.

Claus clothes

As its name implies, the conceit of the Santa Hustle was to run while dressed as one. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus clothes were available to purchase at the event, and runners kept to the theme with varying levels of dedication.

Jennifer and Robert Buccigrossi, both 50, of Medford, Burlington County, were among the more dedicated. Robert was there to run the half-marathon in a full Santa suit while Jennifer dressed as an elf, replete with floppy hat, green shirt and red-and-white striped socks. The couple said they began running during a Disney-themed race in 2008 and enjoy fun running events.

“We’re training for a full marathon, and this is a really fun way to get in a run,” Jennifer Buccigrossi said. “We started running and realized the running-community is really fun and got hooked on it. And we enjoy doing costume-themed races, and this completely fit the bill.”

Accompanied by her daughter, Elizabeth Terenik, 55, of Atlantic City, came dressed in a full Santa suit.

“I think it’s great for the city. Different people come in, support the economy and it’s just a lot of fun,” Terenik said, before discussing her Santa suit. “I went for it.”

Daniel Roman, 20, of Cliffside Park, Bergen County, was in a similar Kriss Kringle costume but wearing a fake white beard. He said as he trotted off to run that he was seeking to “raise Christmas spirit.”

Others were less enthusiastic about their choice of outfit but were good sports for the sake of the holiday season.

“My grandma made me wear this outfit,” joked 11-year-old Dominic Altamuro, wearing a white beard to run the 5K.

The costumes did not strictly depict St. Nicholas or his typical elven helpers. Several runners took inspiration from their favorite Christmas movies for the race as they took to the Boardwalk.

Bill Szilasi dressed as Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” while running the 5K in a heavy coat with a stuffed-animal squirrel on his back. His family, Sandra and Billy Szilasi, dressed as “Christmas Vacation” characters, too. They went on their mini-vacation for the race, traveling about a 1½ hours from Holmdel, Monmouth County.

“It’s fun to have a theme,” Sandra Szilasi said. “It’s festive.”

Mike Martin, 30, of Brigantine, was dressed as Buddy from “Elf” for the 5K.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to here,” said Martin, quoting the movie. “But I’m not that good of a singer, so if I can dress and look like (Buddy), at least we can start spreading some cheer around.”

Extra helpers

A group of volunteers, some from local high schools were Santa’s helpers. They prepared the water, Christmas confections and medals during the race. Abidul Bhuiyan, a senior at Atlantic City High School, volunteered with his school’s Leo Club and said he was glad to help with the city’s first Santa Hustle event.

“It’s a very unique experience to me, and I really hope everyone has a lot of fun,” Bhuiyan said.

Added volunteer Amari Pinkett, an Egg Harbor Township High School junior: “It feels like it’s a lot of good vibes out here. A lot of people have a positive spirit, and everyone’s just happy to be here. I thought it was a good cause.”

While a more festive event, the races were still a testament to the hard work of the runners.

Stephanie Green and Ingrid Johnson, both from Georgia, are looking to run a half-marathon in each of the 50 states. New Jersey was the 42nd state for Green and the 29th for Johnson.

Tim Millaway, 60, of Diamond Beach in Lower Township, dressed in Christmas colors and a multicolor tutu over his running clothes and a Santa hat branded “naughty.” For Millaway, his comeback to the sport of running has been something of a Christmas miracle. After being told he would not be able to run again after breaking his leg at 35, Millaway nevertheless was able to begin running again in his 50s, working his way to longer and longer races. He said he finished his fifth marathon in New York several weeks ago and was looking to find a half marathon with which to cool down.

“That’s why I’m wearing the tutu — to relax myself and just have fun,” Millaway said.

The listed results of the half marathon and 5K can be found at https://santahustle.com/atlantic-city/results/ on the Santa Hustle Atlantic City website.

PHOTOS The Santa Hustle comes to Atlantic City Boardwalk