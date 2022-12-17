Santa flies in to Steel Pier on helicopter

ATLANTIC CITY — When people think of Santa Claus flying into town, they usually picture him on a sleigh being pulled through the sky by Rudolph and the other reindeer.

But instead of hearing those sleigh bells jingling, dozens of people heard the blade slaps of a helicopter Saturday as Santa approached the Steel Pier for its inaugural Santa at the Wheel Christmas event.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard of Santa coming to Atlantic City in a helicopter,” said Jamie Hoagland, who was at the amusement park Saturday to see Santa fly in. “And he’s flying over the ocean.”

“This is prime,” added her sister, Dana Hoagland, who brought her three kids, Faith, 5, Koa, 9, and Lyla, 12.

Jamie Hoagland, of Somers Point, and Dana Hoagland, of Northfield, thought it was an exciting, unique event the kids would enjoy on a nice December day.

The family tries to find local, inexpensive holiday activities, and seeing Santa fly in to the pier next to the beach and over the Atlantic Ocean was a first for all of them.

Sharon Franz, director of sales and marketing for the Steel Pier, said the organization wanted to bring Santa to Atlantic City in a nontraditional way. Franz added the event was a good way to show people Atlantic City has year-round entertainment, especially for families.

“We give helicopter rides at the pier,” said Franz. “So instead of him coming in on a sleigh, we thought he should come in on a helicopter.”

The Steel Pier’s helicopter is one of its biggest attractions besides its observation wheel and Slingshot rides, said Franz. The helicopter ride offers tours of the city and shoreline, as well as photography flights and other customizable tours.

The Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter is usually tucked away at Atlantic City International Airport when it’s not in use at the pier from April to September. During its offseason, the helicopter stays at the Eagle’s Nest Airport in West Creek, which was where Santa started his journey.

It took Santa about 15 minutes to travel 32 miles from West Creek to the Steel Pier via helicopter.

Families at the pier’s helicopter landing pad kept their ears and eyes open as they looked around the sky, waiting for a glimpse of Santa.

Once in sight, Santa waved at the people on the pier while the helicopter circled before landing.

After greeting the crowd, people followed Santa to The Wheel for pictures, goodie bags and free rides on the 227-foot structure.

Atlantic City resident Teddy Yu went to see Santa with his brother and two nieces, Maddy, 6, and Milly, 3.

Yu said it was his first time seeing Santa in a helicopter, let alone on the Steel Pier, so as a local who likes supporting city events, he had to come see.

“If you live around here and see what the city’s been doing, you can tell they’re trying to have more initiatives like this, so it makes you want to check it out more,” said Yu. “You can see Atlantic City is reviving.”

Jamie Hoagland also likes supporting local events. Last week, the Hoagland sisters took the kids for pictures with Santa at the Noyes Arts Garage, and before visiting the Steel Pier on Saturday, they were at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for Breakfast with Santa and a Mistletoe Market.

“It’s nice to see Steel Pier do a holiday event like this,” Jamie Hoagland said.

Brandon Hockenberry and his wife, Brandy, came from Prince George County, Virginia, for Santa at the Wheel after they read about it on the Steel Pier Facebook page.

“We were interested because it was a very unique event,” Brandon Hockenberry said.

The couple tries to vacation in Atlantic City at least four or five times a year with their children.

“I felt like a big kid,” said Hockenberry, whose Christmas wish was for Santa to pay his taxes. “I was smiling ear to ear ever since I got here.”

Hockenberry said the event was a good way to let people know there is more to Atlantic City than casinos.

Franz said Santa at the Wheel would be an annual event.

“I’ll definitely come back next year, and I’ll bring my neighbor, too,” said Yu.