Santa Claus salutes health care workers at AtlantiCare

Santa Claus made an early visit Monday to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Atlantic City and Mainland campuses to greet health care providers and staff at the change of their shift.
The Atlantic City Fire Department and Pomona Volunteer Fire Company gave Santa a lift as he saluted health care workers and thanked them for the care they’ve provided patients and the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
— CJ Fairfield
