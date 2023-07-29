TUCKERTON
— It was one of the hottest days of the year, but it was also the most wonderful time of the year at the Tuckerton Seaport. Santa and Mrs. Clause took a vacation at the Jersey Shore and decided to stop by the seaport to celebrate Christmas in July on Saturday. Families got to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause, enjoy themed crafts, and do some early Christmas shopping at the holiday pop-up shop. The Surf Museum was decorated for the holiday, with lights hanging on the walls, surfboards adorned with garland, and an inflatable Santa greeting guests at the entrance.
Both the air conditioning and Christmas music were blasting, almost distracting from the 95-degree weather outside. Photo sessions with Santa Claus could be reserved for 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. The Seaport also had Christmas in July deals on merchandise throughout the week. The Tuckerton Seaport is located at 120 W. Main St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Seaport holds classes and tours, and has a ferry that runs between Tuckerton and Beach Haven every day throughout the summer.
GALLERY: Christmas in July at Tuckerton Seaport
IMG_1310.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1311.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1314.JPG
Tuckerton Seaport tour guide Paisley Blair, from Barnegat, welcomed guests to the Surf Museum to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1315.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1317.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1322.JPG
The Caporicci-Modica family, from Barnegat, took photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Tuckerton Seaport's Christmas in July event on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1325.JPG
Nicole Caporicci-Modica and her 18-month-old sons Antonio and Giovanni took photos with Santa at the Tuckerton Seaport on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1329.JPG
Kim Ficorilli, from Barnegat, and 6-month-old Charlotte Money enjoyed the themed crafts at the Tuckerton Seaport's Christmas in July event on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1330.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1331.JPG
The Caporicci-Modica family, from Barnegat, enjoyed themed crafts at the Tuckerton Seaport's Christmas in July event on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1336.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For the Press
IMG_1338.JPG
Megan Money and her daughter Charlotte pose for a photo with Santa at Tuckerton Seaport's Christmas in July event on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1343.JPG
Megan Money and her daughter Charlotte talk to Santa at Tuckerton Seaport's Christmas in July event on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1345.JPG
Santa takes a picture with 6-month-old Charlotte Money at Tuckerton Seaport's Christmas in July event on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1346.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1351.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1353.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1326.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1324.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1320.JPG
The Caporicci-Modica family took photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Tuckerton Seaport's Christmas in July event on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1347.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1335.JPG
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
IMG_1332.JPG
Steve and Allison Metelski from Barnegat took family photos with Santa at the Tuckerton Seaport on Saturday.
Emma Desiderio, For The Press
