TUCKERTON — It was one of the hottest days of the year, but it was also the most wonderful time of the year at the Tuckerton Seaport.

Santa and Mrs. Clause took a vacation at the Jersey Shore and decided to stop by the seaport to celebrate Christmas in July on Saturday.

Families got to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause, enjoy themed crafts, and do some early Christmas shopping at the holiday pop-up shop.

The Surf Museum was decorated for the holiday, with lights hanging on the walls, surfboards adorned with garland, and an inflatable Santa greeting guests at the entrance.

Both the air conditioning and Christmas music were blasting, almost distracting from the 95-degree weather outside.

Photo sessions with Santa Claus could be reserved for 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. The Seaport also had Christmas in July deals on merchandise throughout the week.

The Tuckerton Seaport is located at 120 W. Main St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Seaport holds classes and tours, and has a ferry that runs between Tuckerton and Beach Haven every day throughout the summer.

GALLERY: Christmas in July at Tuckerton Seaport IMG_1310.JPG IMG_1311.JPG IMG_1314.JPG IMG_1315.JPG IMG_1317.JPG IMG_1322.JPG IMG_1325.JPG IMG_1329.JPG IMG_1330.JPG IMG_1331.JPG IMG_1336.JPG IMG_1338.JPG IMG_1343.JPG IMG_1345.JPG IMG_1346.JPG IMG_1351.JPG IMG_1353.JPG IMG_1326.JPG IMG_1324.JPG IMG_1320.JPG IMG_1347.JPG IMG_1335.JPG IMG_1332.JPG