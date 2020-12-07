Sandhill cranes, other unusual species showing up in Cape May

Unusual birds draw a great deal of interest, Ewald said, with some people driving for hours for a chance to see a particular bird.

“People come from all over, that’s for sure,” he said. Many follow the Cape May Bird Observatory’s blog, which details species in the area, or sign up for rare bird alerts. “There are a lot of people that chase rarities.”

Many birders keep a life list, in which they track every bird species they’ve ever seen. Others may be on a “big year,” an effort to see as many birds as possible in 365 days, a practice portrayed in a 2011 movie “The Big Year” with Owen Wilson, Jack Black and Steve Martin.

The chance to see a bird that is usually in Nebraska, or even Asia, can be a big draw, he said. Someone with unlimited time and money could travel the world seeking bird sightings, but most have to fit their searches around jobs, family and other responsibilities.

Still others want to keep things local. Many keep lists of species seen in-state, south of the Cape May Canal or in their backyards, he said.

“My wife and I have a lighthouse list of birds we’ve seen from the top of lighthouses around the country,” he said. “There’s that competitive side of birding. A little bit is about bragging rights.”