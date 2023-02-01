 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sales start for Adjacent Music Festival single-day passes

Blink-182 Review
Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker on stage at the Event Center at the Borgata Hotel Casino. Sean M. Fitzgerald

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his upcoming UK and European tour due to health issues.

ATLANTIC CITY — Single-day tickets for the Adjacent Music Festival on the city's beach go on sale Tuesday.

The new festival features performances from headliners Blink-182 and Paramore, who will be joined by 40 other acts including Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness, Coheed & Cambria and The Front Bottoms.

The shows will be held on May 27 and 28.

A full lineup is available on the concert's website.

Two-day VIP packages and two-day general admission passes are already on sale. Travel packages are also available, the concert's organizers said.

