Sales start for Adjacent Music Festival single-day passes

ATLANTIC CITY — Single-day tickets for the Adjacent Music Festival on the city's beach go on sale Tuesday.
The new festival features performances from headliners Blink-182 and Paramore, who will be joined by 40 other acts including Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness, Coheed & Cambria and The Front Bottoms.
The shows will be held on May 27 and 28.
A full lineup is available on the concert's website.
Two-day VIP packages and two-day general admission passes are already on sale. Travel packages are also available, the concert's organizers said.
