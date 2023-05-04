PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP — The township Planning Board listened for close to three hours as community members who spoke during a Zoom public hearing Tuesday told them not to grant variances for a proposed warehouse.
Four Seasons Tree Service is asking for four variances from the Planning Board for the construction of a 962,500-square-foot warehouse on 93.3 acres at 638 Gershal Ave.
"The Planning Board doesn't have to vote yes to allow this variance," Sarah Harz said. "The residents are concerned about the additional traffic."
The four variances, which were supposed to be the subject of the public hearing, are:
• As warehouses are not permitted within the Planned Highway Business District, use variance relief is required to permit a portion of the proposed warehouse accessory driveway to traverse the district.
• As warehouses are a conditional use within the Highway Business District, conditional use variance relief is required to permit a portion of the proposed accessory driveway from Landis Avenue to traverse the district.
• The applicant seeks variance relief to allow a building height of 50 feet as industry standards and technology dictate the need for the increase in height above that permitted by the township zoning code.
• Variance relief for maximum building coverage, maximum lot coverage, minimum number of parking spaces and any and all other variances and waivers the board may reasonably require in the exercise of its discretion.
Stephen R. Nehmad, the attorney for the applicant, said the warehouse is a permitted use in the zoned district, and the master plan enforces the use. Two of the variances are for the accessory driveway to keep traffic off Gershal Avenue, where there are some homes, and on Landis Avenue instead, he said.
David Feliciano, who lives on Gershal Avenue, wanted to know why the warehouse needed a variance to be 50 feet tall instead of 35 feet, which is allowed in the zone.
A modern, first-class warehouse can't be built at a height of 35 feet, Nehmad said. The truss system needs a space that is just under 50 feet.
The applicant has also completed a traffic study, Nehmad said. The existing traffic was studied, and the additional traffic to be created by the proposed project was superimposed on top of it.
Not everyone who spoke was against the proposed warehouse.
Katie B. Coleman, a lawyer based in Elmer, Salem County, said the project would be benefit the community's taxes, schools and the township.
"If there is going to be a big box warehouse, this is the place for it," Coleman said.
The end of the public hearing was taken up by land use attorney Jeffrey M. Brennan, hired by Gershal Avenue resident Nicholas A. Mesiano Jr., who challenged the proposed warehouse two different ways.
First, Brennan asked the board to dismiss the application because he argued Four Seasons and Atlantic Site Construction are two separate companies.
Four Seasons is allowed to do business as Atlantic Site Construction, Nehmad said.
Second, Brennan said the public notice for the hearing was insufficient for not mentioning 28,000 square feet of office space, a wastewater treatment plant and a water pump house.
Nehmad defended the public notice, saying it mentioned related accessory site improvements and associated parking areas.
The next public hearing will be held May 9 via Zoom. The township's traffic engineer will give a public review of the applicant's traffic study, and members of the public who did not receive a chance to ask a second question Tuesday will be given time to do so.
On April 29, 2023, in Elmer, a protest was held against a mega warehouse proposal by Four Seasons Tree Service, which is supposed to bring some 600 trucks daily traveling to and from the site along residential streets and Landis Avenue.
