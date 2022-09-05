Sailboat runs aground, closes Ninth Street beach in Ocean City beach

OCEAN CITY — The Ninth Street Beach will be off limits for Labor Day beachgoers after a sailboat ran aground early Monday morning.
Around 4:01 a.m., the boat was reportedly operated by autopilot when it struck a jetty of the Ninth Street Beach, subsequently being pushed ashore, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.
The boat was occupied by one sailor, who was uninjured by the crash. Only the boat's rudder was damaged, Bergen said.
Ninth Street Beach was closed Monday so the boat could be towed, Bergen said.
