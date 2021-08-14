Safety improvements planned for Upper Township parkway entrance

UPPER TOWNSHIP — In a too-familiar situation, members of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the township EMS squad responded to a two-car crash at Roosevelt Boulevard near the northbound entrance to the Garden State Parkway on the afternoon of July 17.
“You guys might as well just park there on the weekends,” wrote resident Jeff Kennedy in a post on the fire company’s Facebook page about the incident. “You will save gas driving back to that same location 10 times a day.”
That may be an exaggeration, but he’s not the only one frustrated by the number of accidents at the intersection, where those heading north on the parkway cross two lanes of traffic heading out of Ocean City.
“There’s been an accident a week there all summer,” said Curtis Corson, a member of the Township Committee. “There’s always something going on there.”
Some have been minor, others severe. The Facebook page of the fire company is crowded with incidents, including a July 26 accident in which a pedestrian was struck by a car.
On Dec. 26, 2020, firefighters used an extraction device to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle after a two-car collision at the intersection.
Corson had raised the matter at a committee meeting in January, requesting safety improvements. In March, the Cape May County Board of Commissioners joined the call, requesting the New Jersey Turnpike Authority look at the intersection.
Recently, two candidates for Township Committee issued their own request for improvements. Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford issued a statement this summer calling for action on the intersection at Exit 25 of the Parkway. The candidates proposed a meeting with county and state agencies.
They wrote about massive traffic jams as drivers head toward the parkway and the beaches of Ocean City, and cited the number of accidents.
Boninfante Kodytek and Mulford are part of a crowded field of nine candidates seeking three seats on the committee in November.
In a statement about the intersection, the two Democrats said they were “not willing to let the situation fester any longer.” They requested the State Police assign a trooper to control traffic at the intersection, the traffic light to be reprogrammed and other steps to be taken.
For the long-term, they suggested widening Roosevelt Boulevard into Ocean City and designating it as a state road.
Some action could be on the way.
County officials met this summer with officials from the Turnpike Authority, which also oversees the parkway. A spokesman from the authority did not provide a comment in time for publication.
According to Robert Church, the county engineer, in the short term, parkway officials plan to check the timing of the green arrow that gives the right of way to traffic turning left to head north on the parkway.
Other changes that could happen quickly include adding yield stripes and rumble strips to slow down traffic merging onto the northbound lane.
But, he said, the Turnpike Authority officials did not find an excessive number of severe accidents at the site. As Church described a discussion with authority officials, the number of crashes reported to the State Police were in line with other parkway entrances.
Locals do not seem convinced.
“I think it’s our worst intersection in Upper Township right now,” Corson said. On weekends, high volumes of traffic head toward Ocean City, and each day at the evening rush hour, there are backups of traffic trying to make a left onto the parkway. The rush hour congestion does not get much better after the summer, he said.
“There’s accidents there all year round,” he said.
He believes the creation of a full interchange at Exit 20 in the Seaville section of the township would improve the situation. As it stands, drivers can head south on the parkway from Route 50, five miles to the south, but cannot head north.
That means Upper Township drivers heading to Atlantic County or beyond have essentially three choices: head out to the bridge in Tuckahoe on Route 50 and through Corbin City, cut through Ocean City and into Somers Point, or wait to make that left in Marmora.
According to Church, drivers have about four seconds of green arrow to make that turn.
“People use that whole four seconds,” he said. More drivers push that envelope, trying to make the turn after the oncoming traffic starts moving. Infrastructure improvements could improve safety, but he said a little more patience from drivers could also go a long way.
“Once you don’t see that green arrow, it’s time to stop,” Church said.
The traffic turning left and heading onto the parkway then has the right of way, but the drivers merging from the right — the traffic heading out of Ocean City — sometimes fails to yield, adding another place for potential collisions. Church said the addition of rumble strips and yield signs on the lane entering the parkway from the right could reduce those accidents. They could reduce the potential areas of conflict for vehicles making the left turn, Church said.
That work could take place fairly quickly, he said, although he did not have an estimate for when it might start.
“It’s not something that’s way down the road,” he said.
He added that the Turnpike Authority is also considering longer-term infrastructure improvements to the site to further improve safety.
Improvements also are planned for the southbound entrance, but the northbound lanes have drawn more attention locally.
In the short term, Church said, the county also plans to add dotted lines to help drivers navigate the southbound parkway entrance. Drivers turning left at the green arrow to merge onto the southbound parkway sometimes have trouble seeing where to go until they get closer to the low concrete triangle that defines the lanes.
