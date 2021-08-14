Safety improvements planned for Upper Township parkway entrance

According to Church, drivers have about four seconds of green arrow to make that turn.

“People use that whole four seconds,” he said. More drivers push that envelope, trying to make the turn after the oncoming traffic starts moving. Infrastructure improvements could improve safety, but he said a little more patience from drivers could also go a long way.

“Once you don’t see that green arrow, it’s time to stop,” Church said.

The traffic turning left and heading onto the parkway then has the right of way, but the drivers merging from the right — the traffic heading out of Ocean City — sometimes fails to yield, adding another place for potential collisions. Church said the addition of rumble strips and yield signs on the lane entering the parkway from the right could reduce those accidents. They could reduce the potential areas of conflict for vehicles making the left turn, Church said.

That work could take place fairly quickly, he said, although he did not have an estimate for when it might start.

“It’s not something that’s way down the road,” he said.

He added that the Turnpike Authority is also considering longer-term infrastructure improvements to the site to further improve safety.