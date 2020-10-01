 Skip to main content
Rutgers virtual program on food portion sizes announced for later this month
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will host a virtual lunch-and-learn event later this month.

The program, “Portion Distortion,” will run from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Oct. 29, according to a news release from the organization. It’s one in a series offered the last Thursday of each month except in November, December and June.

The series, presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor, allows participants to eat their lunch while they learn in their offices or at home, officials said. The upcoming presentation will focus on correct food portion sizes.

“Portions are easily misunderstood, and many people think they are eating the correct amount when they are actually eating much more than what is needed,” Zeller said. “Learning correct portion amounts and ways to be satisfied can assist with maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

To register, visit https://rutgers.webex.com/rutgers/onstage/g.php?MTID=e5e50290e02e881a49fe57325c34e9a61.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

