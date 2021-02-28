Rutgers tracking foxes along shore, including Brigantine, for study on predator management

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many foxes in Brigantine live in the northern end of the city, which is owned by the state. Because the foxes prey on the endangered piping plover bird, and their eggs, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection traps and kills the foxes. Foxes are not trapped within Brigantine city limits.

With foxes generally moving at night, Crosby said, their locations are tracked every two hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The project came about after there was an interest in what effect animals have on their beach prey, like birds and turtles, and what those interactions look like.

Stone Harbor residents to DEP: Stop using snare traps to kill foxes

"This could help minimize both state efforts and the number of foxes being taken out of their landscape to (increase) conservation goals," Crosby said. "This could get biodiversity up in the area, and biodiversity includes everything.

"Foxes are kind of newer to New Jersey; they came in about 300 years ago," he added. "The animals here don't know how to react with them due to lack of coevolution. We're trying to figure out how many foxes need to be taken out and how to be more efficient in that effort without ruffling any feathers."

No foxes will be harmed in the Rutgers study.

Contact CJ Fairfield 609-272-7239 Cfairfield@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

