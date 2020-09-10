A Rutgers University-led project will buy 76,000 oysters from farmers struggling to sell their shellfish due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on restaurants that otherwise would have bought them, the university said Thursday in a news release.
Purchased for 65 cents apiece, the oysters will be transplanted from Delaware Bay-area farms to targeted restoration sites in Little Egg Harbor and the Mullica River this month.
Project leader Lisa Calvo said she would like to see the effort start a trend.
"I hope this project will serve as a model for future efforts and establish a shellfish exchange that will serve as a broker linking shellfish farmers and restoration practitioners," said Calvo, a marine scientist aquaculture program coordinator at Rutgers-New Brunswick's Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory. "Our approach benefits the environment and provides an opportunity for shellfish farmers to diversify their businesses, supporting a sustainable and healthy future for Delaware Bayshore ecosystems and economies. Such collaboration will make an already green aquaculture industry even more environmentally beneficial."
Rutgers and the New Jersey Sea Grant will work with the state Department of Environmental Protection, Stockton University, Barnegat Bay Partnership, Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, Pew Charitable Trusts and the New Jersey Aquaculture Association to buy the oysters.
Delaware Bay Oyster Farming
Joe Moro, an oyster farmer from North Cape May, with oysters still growing in his area on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Joe Moro, of North Cape May, tends to his oyster farm on the Delaware Bay in the Green Creek section of Middle Township.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Myron Morris, who assists in commercial oyster farmer Joe Moro from Woodbine, arranges nets that are filled with young oysters still growing ion the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Myron Morris, who assists in commercial poster farming from Woodbine, arranges nets that are filled with young oysters still growing ion the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Patricia Woodruff, of Cape May, a technician at the Cape Shore Laboratory, places small oysters, or ‘seed,’ in nets to grow and be monitored on the Delaware Bay in the Green Creek section of Middle Township. The technicians work at low tide when they can walk out on the flats, which will be covered with water in a few hours.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Technicians at the Cape Shore Laboratory, arrange nets at low tide with small oysters, or “seed”, that will grow and be monitored on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. The technicians work at low tide when they can walk out on the flats, which will be covered with water in a few hours. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Patricia Woodruff, of Cape May, a technician at the Cape Shore Laboratory, show small oysters, or “seed”, in nets to grow and be monitored on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dr. Daphne Munroe, Rutgers Associate Professor in Shellfish Ecology, talks with Joe Moro, a commercial oyster farmer, from North Cape May, where he grows oysters on the flats of the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Patricia Woodruff, of Cape May, a technician at the Cape Shore Laboratory, and Sam Ratcliff, Cape Shore Operations Manager, places small oysters, or “seed”, in nets to grow and be monitored on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. The technicians work at low tide when they can walk out on the flats, which will be covered with water in a few hours(VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Technicians at the Cape Shore Laboratory, arrange nets at low tide with small oysters, or “seed”, that will grow and be monitored on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. The technicians work at low tide when they can walk out on the flats, which will be covered with water in a few hours. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Noah Chris, of Seattle, WA., a technician at the Cape Shore Laboratory, arrange nets at low tide with small oysters, or “seed”, that will grow and be monitored on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. The technicians work at low tide when they can walk out on the flats, which will be covered with water in a few hours. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Joe Moro, an oyster farmer from North Cape May, tends to his oysters on flats of the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Myron Morris,, of Woodbine asists Joe Moro, an oyster farmer from North Cape May, with oysters still growing in his area on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Joe Moro, an oyster farmer from North Cape May,believes the oyster industry is on a comeback and those grown on the Delaware Bay are the best on the East Coast, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Joe Moro, an oyster farmer from North Cape May,believes the oyster industry is on a comeback and those grown on the Delaware Bay are the best on the East Coast, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dr. Daphne Munroe, Rutgers Associate Professor in Shellfish Ecology, talks about what the Haskins Cape Shore Laboratory is doing to bring back oysters in the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Dr. Daphne Munroe, Rutgers Associate Professor in Shellfish Ecology, talks about what the Haskins Cape Shore Laboratory is doing to bring back oysters in the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Sam Ratcliff, Cape Shore Operations Manager at the Cape Shore Laboratory, in Green Creek, places small oysters, or “seed”, to grow and eventually be moved to the waters of the Delaware Bay, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The first stage in oyster farming is cultivating very young oysters at the Cape Shore Laboratory, in Green Creek, and will eventually be moved to the waters of the Delaware Bay, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The first stage in oyster farming is cultivating very young oysters at the Cape Shore Laboratory, from which they will eventually be moved to the bay.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Commercial oyster farmers tend to their oysters on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Commercial oyster farmers tend to their oysters on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Commercial oyster farmers tend to their oysters on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Myron Morris,, of Woodbine asists Joe Moro, an oyster farmer from North Cape May, with oysters still growing in his area on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Commercial oyster farmers tend to the mollusks in front of the Rutgers University Haskins Cape Shore Laboratory in Green Creek.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Historic photo of oyster industry in Bivalve. (Provided by Rutgers Shellfish Lab)
Provided by the Rutgers Shellfish Lab
Historic photo of oyster industry in Port Norris. (Provided by Rutgers Shellfish Lab)
Provided by the Rutgers Shellfish Lab
Joe Moro, an oyster farmer from North Cape May, with oysters still growing in his area on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Historic photo of oyster fleet in Bivalve in 1916. (Provided by Rutgers Shellfish Lab)
Provided by the Rutgers Shellfish Lab
Historic photo of oyster inspection in 1914. (Provided by Rutgers Shellfish Lab)
Provided by the Rutgers Shellfish Lab
