Delaware Bay Oyster Farming

Joe Moro, an oyster farmer from North Cape May, with oysters still growing in his area on the Delaware Bay, in Green Creek, Cape May County, Sept. 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

A Rutgers University-led project will buy 76,000 oysters from farmers struggling to sell their shellfish due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on restaurants that otherwise would have bought them, the university said Thursday in a news release.

Purchased for 65 cents apiece, the oysters will be transplanted from Delaware Bay-area farms to targeted restoration sites in Little Egg Harbor and the Mullica River this month.

Project leader Lisa Calvo said she would like to see the effort start a trend.

"I hope this project will serve as a model for future efforts and establish a shellfish exchange that will serve as a broker linking shellfish farmers and restoration practitioners," said Calvo, a marine scientist aquaculture program coordinator at Rutgers-New Brunswick's Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory. "Our approach benefits the environment and provides an opportunity for shellfish farmers to diversify their businesses, supporting a sustainable and healthy future for Delaware Bayshore ecosystems and economies. Such collaboration will make an already green aquaculture industry even more environmentally beneficial."

Rutgers and the New Jersey Sea Grant will work with the state Department of Environmental Protection, Stockton University, Barnegat Bay Partnership, Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, Pew Charitable Trusts and the New Jersey Aquaculture Association to buy the oysters.

