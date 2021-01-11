Rutgers-Camden announces largest donation ever

CAMDEN — Rutgers University-Camden announced Monday a $3.5 million donation - the largest gift ever received by the college - to launch a new program to attract law school students.

The donation has been used to create the Rayman L. Solomon Scholars program at the Camden location of Rutgers Law School, named in honor of the school’s former dean and college provost. The program is for students who have distinguished themselves academically and demonstrated a commitment to public service.

Kimberly Mutcherson, co-dean of Rutgers Law School, called the gift "transformational."

“The vision set forth by our donor will allow Rutgers to continue to prepare the very best students from New Jersey, the nation, and the world to become the leaders that we need to guide the future," Mutcherson said.

The donor, who asked not be identified, is a Rutgers–Camden faculty member.

“Rutgers is a real engine of social transformation, and I am pleased to be able to help accelerate that important work,” the donor said. “Many of our students are first-generation college students who graduate to become leaders of government, business, the judiciary – in short, every aspect of our nation’s life.