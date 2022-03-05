Russia-Ukraine conflict has Jersey Shore businesses concerned about J-1 staffing

Adding to that concern is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Both countries provide local businesses with employees through the federal Summer Work Travel Program. Some local business owners are concerned that potential applicants will be unable to come over as a result.

Struggling to find the visiting workers this year would affect operating hours at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City, park Vice President Brian Hartley said. The situation would be similar to last year, when foreign students struggled to come to the United States in time for summer because of federal COVID-19 restrictions not being lifted in time.

“I have this fear that these kids are going to make decisions and say, ‘As much as I want to come, I need to stay home and take care of my family first and make sure everything is OK here,’” Hartley said.

Playland’s Castaway Cove typically employs an average of 20 to 30 Russian and Ukrainian students in a season, Hartley estimated.

Cape May County each spring and summer sees about 2,500 J-1 visa workers coming from other countries.

Ocean City clam bar to be demolished to make way for more parking Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked t…

About half of Cape May County’s foreign-student workforce comes from the Eastern Bloc, where Russia and Ukraine are located, county Tourism Director Diane Wieland said.

In a typical year, Morey’s Piers in Wildwood hires about 40 employees from Russian and Ukraine combined. In 2019, it had 38, Vice President of Human Resources Denise Beckson said, adding most of Morey’s workers are from other countries.

Thus far, Beckson said, the amusement park’s administrators aren’t too concerned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will interfere with their J-1 staffing. That could change, however, if the conflict extends to other regions and nations, she said.

Wieland advises business owners who need those workers not to panic yet, saying she’s optimistic that snags, such as delayed interviews and getting the students from the East, will be corrected.

She did, however, say Russian and Ukrainian student workers will likely have more challenges applying for their visas and interviewing with the Embassy to enter the United States.

“There are people out there who are trying to make the transition a little quicker and get them here,” Wieland said, “but we’re hoping by the time when things are really opening in June that we’re going to see some relief with the J-1s and them coming in.”

However, getting J-1s for spring, an important part of the season, may still be difficult, Wieland said.

Vicki Clark, president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, said she’s hearing concerns from the business community as they prepare for summer. Many were left short-staffed because J-1 application approvals were delayed last year because of COVID-19.

She said she’s hearing there have been strong early applications from Turkish students, although they, too, are coming from an area not too far from Russia and its former Soviet territory.

In 2019, Turkey sent the most students to work in the United States, with Russia coming in at eighth, according to a U.S. Department of State list.

“It looks like we would have a good number of students who would be able to come here and have those important summer jobs,” Clark said, explaining that a change in foreign affairs still could affect the program.

Clark also said many of the J-1 applications will depend on whether the United States imposes travel restrictions on people from Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Unemployment benefits end but labor shortage continues Stephen Bartosiewicz couldn’t wait to get back to work after receiving unemployment briefly …

During his first State of the Union address Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he would be banning Russian flights from entering U.S. airspace, a move he said would distance the two nations and further harm Russia’s economy.

But there has been no word on limiting visas. Travel bans have also not been imposed.

J-1 students, through a summer work-travel program, have long been known to help Jersey Shore businesses stay adequately staffed during their busiest months. The shore communities have seen the impacts of not having them available, such as forcing stores and amusement parks to adjust hours because they can’t fill staffing gaps.

Hartley said J-1 student workers are more important now than they have ever been. He said he’s noticed that fewer local students want to work longer workdays, or they can’t commit to them because sports run deeper into summer or start sooner ahead of fall.

He’s also noticed fewer out-of-state people committing to full-time summer stays at the shore.

In Atlantic City, Steel Pier’s owner, Tony Catanoso, is also concerned about having enough J-1 student workers, particularly in late summer, when they replace local full-time seasonal employees who return to school.

Catanoso said about 25% of those foreign students come from the Eastern Bloc.

The pandemic resulted in fewer foreign student workers, and Catanoso and his team are worried Europe’s latest conflict could do the same.

“It’ll certainly have an effect,” he said. “We don’t know how deep it’s going to be or how far it’s going to go, but we’re concerned about it.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.