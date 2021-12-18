 Skip to main content
Running of the Santas Toy Donation
Running of the Santas Toy Donation

Atlantic City bar and restaurant owners donated toys to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League, collected and purchased through the second annual Running of the Santas, coordinated by Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, Wonder Bar and Ducktown Tavern. The event was held Nov. 26.

Pictured are Atlantic City police Deputy Chief James Sarkos, Gina Rando from Wonder Bar, police Lt. Wilber Santiago, Tom Harris, Julie Craig and Elvis Cadavid from Vagabond.

