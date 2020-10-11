Runners safely hit the pavement in Wildwood Crest for rare race during pandemic

WILDWOOD CREST — More than 300 athletes were up early Sunday morning wearing their sneakers and, in the new normal, masks to run a 10-mile race in the borough — an event most were happy to see as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many this past year.
In its third year, the Crest Best typically includes a 10-mile and 5-kilometer run, as well as other festivities such as a health and wellness expo, a kid’s race and a doggy derby. Sunday’s run started in Centennial Park and snaked around Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.
“It’s a run festival,” said Stephen Del Monte, founder and CEO of DelMo Sports — the organizer of the event. “This year in order to comply, we kept things very simple.”
This year, the 10-mile and 5K were the only two events at the Crest Best.
The event typically brings out more than 1,000 people over the weekend, but this year’s attendance is about half that due to Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order only permitting 500 people at outdoor gatherings due to the pandemic.
Over the weekend, the event brought out about 700 athletes, including about 330 for Sunday’s race, according to Del Monte.
When the pandemic hit in March, he rescheduled many of his spring marathons for late summer, but, as time went on, he realized the larger events would have to be postponed again until 2021.
“But there was this outlier, the Crest Best,” he said. “We knew it was October, we knew it was a run and we knew that the governor allowed us to get together in groups, outdoors, up to 500. So we put a limit on the amount of runners we could host, which would be 400.”
Stephanie VandenBerg and Jess Rosetti, along with the rest of the runners who qualified to c…
And safety protocols were in place to ensure a safe and healthy event. Masks had to worn at all times on event grounds. Runners did not have to wear them during the actual run. They also got their temperatures checked prior to check-in.
Support Local Journalism
Signs were posted everywhere to practice social distancing. When lining up for the run, lines of orange cones were set up 6 feet apart, which each runner had to stand next to. When it was time to run, five athletes set off running in five-second intervals
“Once the person in front of you has stepped up to the next cone, then you can move forward,” he said. “That's how we keep the 6 feet.”
Even though it took more work to ensure safety measures, Del Monte said it felt unbelievable to actually hold one of his events.
“I've always believed being outdoors and being active is the best thing we can all do,” he said. “I don't think it's healthy to stay inside and stay secluded. I think we're social creatures by nature. This is to prove to not just the athletes, but the community and the communities behind us that we can still do these events and we can still do them safely.”
Shannon Garrison, of the Villas section of Lower Township, ran the 10-mile race last year and has participated in other runs in previous years. She had signed up for multiple runs this year, but they all were canceled due to COVID-19, except for the Crest Best.
“It’s super exciting,” she said of finally getting to run.
And while she said she’s a slower runner, she loves the feeling she gets when running.
“I love being able to see what your body can do,” she said. “I like the atmosphere and being around people that have like-minded goals and to be able to encourage each other to push on.”
While Don Pennington, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, runs a handful of races each year, it was his first time running the Crest Best.
All six races he signed up for this year were canceled due to the pandemic, but when he heard the Crest Best was on he made sure to not miss it.
“This will be my one and only in 2020,” he said. “I normally do triathlons, I prefer those, but this is something I'd like to do to stay in shape.”
And participating in the race felt like a sense of normalcy to him.
“It’s an actual race,” he said. “I'm tired of training on my own and playing that mental warfare with myself — training to get myself up and motivated to do it. It's finally nice to actually have a race that's organized and official.”
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.