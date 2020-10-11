Runners safely hit the pavement in Wildwood Crest for rare race during pandemic

“But there was this outlier, the Crest Best,” he said. “We knew it was October, we knew it was a run and we knew that the governor allowed us to get together in groups, outdoors, up to 500. So we put a limit on the amount of runners we could host, which would be 400.”

And safety protocols were in place to ensure a safe and healthy event. Masks had to worn at all times on event grounds. Runners did not have to wear them during the actual run. They also got their temperatures checked prior to check-in.

Signs were posted everywhere to practice social distancing. When lining up for the run, lines of orange cones were set up 6 feet apart, which each runner had to stand next to. When it was time to run, five athletes set off running in five-second intervals

“Once the person in front of you has stepped up to the next cone, then you can move forward,” he said. “That's how we keep the 6 feet.”

Even though it took more work to ensure safety measures, Del Monte said it felt unbelievable to actually hold one of his events.