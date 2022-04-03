Runners make their mark at April Fools Half Marathon in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — After an austere winter, the full return of the AmeriHealth New Jersey April Fools Half Marathon represented a fun outing for runners on Sunday.

It was the first time in three years the race was run without size limitations imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The half marathon, which is 13.1 miles long, had its start and finish line on the Atlantic City Boardwalk outside Resorts Casino Hotel. It passed through Ventnor, Margate and Longport, with eight miles run on the Boardwalk. Braving the chill and light rain, hundreds of runners queued up together at the starting line as spectators lined the Boardwalk to cheer on their family and friends.

The AmeriHealth New Jersey April Fools 8K was held the day before on Saturday. The distance of 8 kilometers, or just under 5 miles, was chosen in place of holding 5K and 10K races, an event organizer said. The change from previous years was made to reduce density on the Boardwalk and give runners the opportunity to compete in an 8K, which is relatively less common race.

“It was really just to make the event more enjoyable for people that participate in it,” Race Director Genia Bittner said.

There were over 1,800 runners in total during the weekend. The half marathon had about 1,000 participants and the 8K had over 800.

Abu Diriba, a 34-year-old from New York City, won the half marathon, adding to his Jersey Shore accolades as the winner of the 8K on Saturday and the Atlantic City Marathon in 2017. Diriba said he was glad to be able to return to the Boardwalk, especially after the pandemic had resulted in a season of canceled races.

“Thank God, it’s really good,” Diriba said of races resuming after pandemic cancellations.

Daniel Malloy, 38, and his wife Justine, of Toms River, were running in their third and first half marathons Sunday, respectively. A Stockton University alumnus, Daniel said he was glad to return to the area and enjoy the day. He said he began running about six years ago after the death of his mother. His last race was the Atlantic City Marathon in 2019 — making Sunday’s race his first since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It brings back good memories and to have my wife here, it makes it even better,” Daniel said.

This year’s April Fools Half Marathon comes after a punishing winter that saw deaths from COVID-19 nationwide and in New Jersey rise to their second-highest level since the pandemic began, behind only the winter of 2020-2021.

The 2021 April Fools Half Marathon had its capacity capped by state restrictions on outdoor gatherings that Gov. Phil Murphy imposed to reduce coronavirus infection. The 2020 half marathon was not held in person, and was instead run virtually, with the April race coming about a month after the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization on March 11. 2020.

On Sunday, Nathan Boyd finished with an unofficial time of about 1 hour, 18 minutes and 16 seconds. From Tuckerton, Boyd, 31, said that he had run in several half marathons before, including the April Fools Half Marathon in 2021. He said he too, was happy to return to racing after a long pandemic layover.

“For a lot of runners, it was tough not having races, that’s why we run,” Boyd said. “It’s great to be back out.”

Thomas Serrano, of Belleville, Essex County was running his first half marathon, representing the nationwide group Black Men Run. He said he began running consistently two years ago, just before the pandemic began. His chapter of the group worked to keep in touch virtually via social media, overcoming the obstacles created by social distancing.

“That helped me a lot, to let me know my group is out there, still putting in the work, so it made me put in the work,” Serrano said. “So, now we’re back out and I’m ready to go.”

After running several 5Ks and 10Ks, Serrano thought Sunday was a good opportunity to venture out to a new distance.

“Hopefully down the road, there’s a marathon somewhere in the future,” he said.

Isabelle Diederichs, 52, is from Paris and says she wants to run a half marathon in every state in the United States. She said New Jersey would be her 18th, adding that she was enjoying the state and had visited Cape May and Ocean City the day before.

“I really like New Jersey,” Diederichs said.

The awards ceremony was held just by the finish line. The female and male winners of the half-marathon collected $500 prizes, with the first and second runners-up winning $350 and $200, respectively, according to the race website. The 8K winners won $200, with the second- and third-place finishers winning $100 and $50, respectively.

Runners were welcome to attend a post-race celebration at the LandShark Bar & Grill, with those 21 years old and older entitled to a free beer. Other food and drink was available as well.

Hundreds of local volunteers helped to run the event, including students from Absegami High School, Atlantic City High School, the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and Mainland Regional High School.

Cindy Young, 60, of Egg Harbor Township, ran the 8K Saturday and decided to volunteer to work Sunday's race. She said she was showing appreciation for the 8K volunteers, and noted that racers were always grateful to those helping at the finish line — despite the exhaustion that comes after running 13.1 miles.

“There are those people volunteering for me, so, I’ll volunteer for this one,” Young said. “And you know what, I enjoy it.”

Rick Lindsay was scheduled to run the 8K on Saturday and come back to play the bagpipes for the runners at the turnaround point on Atlantic Avenue on Sunday.

“That’s what really allows us to make it an event, that’s what allows us to make it an enjoyable experience for people,” Bittner said of the community support for the event. “It really is, absolutely, an inclusive event that really brings together a lot of different types of members of the community, a lot of diverse ages and backgrounds and they get involved in so many different ways.”

“It’s essential. They’re the ones that make the event happen.”

Full results from the races Saturday and Sunday will be available online at acraceseries.com/AF-Results.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

