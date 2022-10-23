Runners endure wind, rain at Atlantic City Marathon & Half Marathon

ATLANTIC CITY — Light rain and gusty winds did not dampen the enthusiasm or put runners off course.

The Atlantic City Marathon was held Sunday, with thousands of runners amassing on the Boardwalk for one of New Jersey’s premier races. Friends and family stood by to cheer the runners as they reached toward personal records and causes close to their hearts.

The 26.2-mile run began and finished just outside Bally’s Atlantic City off Michigan Avenue and took runners across Absecon Island. It is a certified race through which one can qualify for the Boston Marathon. There was also a half marathon run Sunday, as well as 5K and 10K races Saturday. Overcast hung over the course the entire race, and runners had to brace themselves for occasional rain and gusts of wind.

Bryan Morseman, 37, of Wheeler, New York, was the overall marathon winner in 2 hours, 32 minutes, 12 seconds. Lauren Kelly, 32, of Philadelphia, was the women's champion and eighth overall in 2:53.22.

Spencer Musick came from Rome, Georgia, to run his first marathon Sunday. He said he had heard positive reviews about the atmosphere Jersey Shore race and was excited to hazard the inclement weather during the run.

“It’s Atlantic City, you got to roll the dice,” Musick said.

Others were longtime runners in the event. Toru Takeuchi has been running in marathons since 2009. He said he liked the Atlantic City Marathon in particular, joking that he was excited for the free beer at the reception. Takeuchi said he began running about 2005 by doing 5K races and gradually built his confidence into stepping into longer events.

“I thought to myself, ‘I can never do a marathon, it’s so difficult,’” said Takeuchi, a 57-year-old from Union, Union County. “And then one day, I said, ‘OK, I’ll train for the marathon’.… I just got addicted, and now I just want to run, run, run.”

Marlon Tanola, a 45-year-old from Barnegat Township, ran in his second marathon, having done the Philadelphia Marathon several years ago but said he has a more daunting challenge ahead of him. He plans to run the Spartan Race in Quebec next month, which will have him make his way through an obstacle course that is 50 kilometers, or 31.1 miles, long. In that sense, he considered Sunday's marathon as almost practice. Despite the challenges he is taking on now, he only started running five years ago at the behest of his younger coworkers. He took a hiatus to take care of his newborn, but is now back and hitting the ground running.

“And then I became like this,” Tanola said. “I love it.”

Carmona Cadet, 49 of Hamilton Township, Mercer County was running with her brother Jean Cadet, of Pleasantville, and her son in the half marathon. While she has run in many half marathons, her first full marathon is the New York Marathon on Nov. 6.

“I’ve been training for that,” Cadet said.

The two-day Atlantic City event is put together by a legion of volunteers. Lonnie Williams was helping to lay out medals at the finish line. A long-distance runner himself, Williams said he wanted to help get others involved in the sport.

“Sometimes you got to give back to a sport that you love,” said Williams, a resident of Voorhees, Camden County.

The Atlantic City Marathon was founded in 1958 and bills itself as the third oldest continuously held marathon in the country. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the event being shifted to a virtual setting. While the pandemic has disrupted this race and others, it has also proven to be an impetus for some to get active in the sport.

Olan Adeyemi, a 34-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware, ran in the half marathon to train for an upcoming marathon. He said he only started to run at the outset of the pandemic and the public-health shutdowns.

“It was like therapy,” Adeyemi said.

International appeal

The marathon had an international draw, including participants from Canada, Costa Rica, Honduras and Mexico.

Ivory Green-Lott and Thomas Woodhead, 49 and 53, respectively, were a couple that crossed the Atlantic to run in the marathon. Hailing from Leeds, England, they were visiting family in Philadelphia and decided to make the trip to the shore for the race, having gotten back into running over the last year and a half wanting to ensure their long-term health.

“It wasn’t my decision,” Woodhead joked when asked why he wanted to run.

Kellie Shimer, a 39-year-old from Richlandtown in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, had finished a journey of her own. Her completion of the Atlantic City Marathon meant she had successfully run a marathon in each of the 50 states. She said she chose the Atlantic City Marathon as her climatic race so her friends and family could be with her to celebrate. A crowd of her friends and family, all donning green shirts emblazoned “Kellie’s Crew," cheered and fired off streamers as she crossed the finish line.

“I’m tired, but so excited and so happy that all my friends and family were able to come,” Shimer said.

Antonio Medina, 38, of Brooklyn, New York, was doing a similar challenge, with New Jersey being his 11th state. More unique, Medina had run in Aztec-inspired headwear and clothing.

“I hope to inspire, not just my people, but anyone who sees me running in this outfit,” Medina said.

Jason Hnatonko, a 45-year-old avid runner from Massachusetts, is working toward the goal of running in 50 half marathons in all 50 states. The Atlantic City Half Marathon was his eighth on his mission.

Hnatonko said that he began running in honor of his late daughter, who died Aug. 1, 2006. He ran his first 5K four years later to the day to honor a person from his high school who died in his car accident and has been devoted to running ever since. He plans to run in next month’s Philadelphia Marathon to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a foundation that researches treatment for pediatric cancer. On Sunday, Hnatonko ran in honor of a child who had just received his second cancer diagnosis.

“I just hope that he recovers and next year he can go on a jog-run down the block with me,” Hnatonko said.

The individual stories of endurance complemented strong show of solidarity, with several teams running together in the marathon.

“No matter where you’re at, you’re just beginning, you’re inspiring somebody else,” said Tim Gannotta of the Run Vineland Crew.

Black Men Run, a group that promotes running and healthy lifestyles in the Black community, had between 20 and 30 runners in the race.

“I’m showing support for my brothers, I’m showing support for my team, I’m showing support for the other runners, too, and to bring more runners into the running community, the African American running community,” said William Martin, who worked to establish the South Jersey chapter of Black Men Run and was a spectator Sunday.

Jose Figueroa, 41, also of Black Men Run, was there to cheer on his son, who was running in his first marathon. He said he has been with the group for around eight years and praised how welcoming it was and how it helped him get in shape, having now run multiple marathons, as well as a 100-mile race.

Daniela Perez, 24, also bonded with her family through running. While she ran in the 10k on Saturday, her father, Juan Perez, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, ran in the half marathon Sunday. After the race, they embraced with the rest of their loved ones. Asked why he wanted to run, Juan Perez said that he “wanted to show my kids I can do it.”

“I’ve seen him work hard to run since I was little,” Daniela Perez said. “It was something he always wanted to do.”

Notes: For results from all the weekend races, go to www.acraceseries.com/ACM-Results.